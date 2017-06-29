Doug DeMuro Reviews $400,000 Lexus LFA, Finds Many Cool Quirks

Doug DeMuro makes a living out of pointing out the characteristics of some of the most iconic cars in the world. And his Lexus LFA
review is more informative than we initially expected.
5 photos
Now, there have been quite a few reviews of the car, the most popular one being the one Hammond did for Top Gear. But nobody has ever done a full walkaround and shown the LFA's features. So we're not too angry that DeMuro
just sits around pointing at stuff instead of driving the $400,000 supercar.
Many people have said the Lexus supercar is the finest money can buy. The project famously took over a decade to finish because it started out in aluminum and was completely scrapped for carbon fiber. And even though the company developed a whole new weaving method, it only ever made 500 units.
Power comes from a dry-sump 4.8-liter V10 engine that produces 552 horsepower and one of the best soundtracks out there. If you're a car guy then you probably already know that the engine is at the front, not where you expect it. But have you seen the smallest window ever installed on a car? It's about an inch tall and does nothing for outward visibility.
Maybe you did, but how about the fact that in 2011 this production car came out with inflatable seatbelts, something only a handful of cars offers to this day. Things like the trunkful of manuals and guides or the unique way in which the electric seats are operated reveal the immense level of thought that went into the LFA.
Most LFA fans have seen how the digital gauge cluster moves to the right. However, the supercar even has a variable redline, depending on weather is warm. As you can see in our screenshots, it starts out at about 6,000rpm and later reaches 9k.
The 4.8-liter engine is a work of art. But if you want to look at it, you will have to manually detach a stick from the underside of the hood and prop it up. It's worse than your old Corolla! We could go on and on, but we don't want to spoil everything for you.