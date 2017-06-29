autoevolution

Doug DeMuro Reviews $400,000 Lexus LFA, Finds Many Cool Quirks

29 Jun 2017, 6:39 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Doug DeMuro makes a living out of pointing out the characteristics of some of the most iconic cars in the world. And his Lexus LFA review is more informative than we initially expected.
5 photos
Doug DeMuro Reviews $400,000 Lexus LFA, Finds Many QuirksDoug DeMuro Reviews $400,000 Lexus LFA, Finds Many QuirksDoug DeMuro Reviews $400,000 Lexus LFA, Finds Many QuirksDoug DeMuro Reviews $400,000 Lexus LFA, Finds Many Quirks
Now, there have been quite a few reviews of the car, the most popular one being the one Hammond did for Top Gear. But nobody has ever done a full walkaround and shown the LFA's features. So we're not too angry that DeMuro just sits around pointing at stuff instead of driving the $400,000 supercar.

Many people have said the Lexus supercar is the finest money can buy. The project famously took over a decade to finish because it started out in aluminum and was completely scrapped for carbon fiber. And even though the company developed a whole new weaving method, it only ever made 500 units.

Power comes from a dry-sump 4.8-liter V10 engine that produces 552 horsepower and one of the best soundtracks out there. If you're a car guy then you probably already know that the engine is at the front, not where you expect it. But have you seen the smallest window ever installed on a car? It's about an inch tall and does nothing for outward visibility.

Maybe you did, but how about the fact that in 2011 this production car came out with inflatable seatbelts, something only a handful of cars offers to this day. Things like the trunkful of manuals and guides or the unique way in which the electric seats are operated reveal the immense level of thought that went into the LFA.

Most LFA fans have seen how the digital gauge cluster moves to the right. However, the supercar even has a variable redline, depending on weather is warm. As you can see in our screenshots, it starts out at about 6,000rpm and later reaches 9k.

The 4.8-liter engine is a work of art. But if you want to look at it, you will have to manually detach a stick from the underside of the hood and prop it up. It's worse than your old Corolla! We could go on and on, but we don't want to spoil everything for you.

Lexus LFA Doug DeMuro Lexus
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1