Doug DeMuro Drives a Porsche 911 R, Slams the Price

Few recent cars have been affected by the speculation market's greed like the 2017 Porsche 911 R. As such, it's only normal to see Doug DeMuro spending an important part of his R drive to talk about the over-inflated "used" market price of the stick shift special.

Fortunately, though, those who gave their Rs the dreaded garage queen treatment in order to make easy money are seeing their plans getting more and more threatened.



And we'll start by mentioning that Andreas Preuninger, the man who helms Porsche's GT Division, has



Porsche already had a VIP program aimed at monitoring limited edition purchases, but Zuffenhausen has recently upped the ante, making it clear that those who flip their cars for profit won't get the occasion of acquiring such machines again.



Come to think of it, the all the 911R speculation is even more infuriating when you factor in the idea that those who were given the opportunity to acquire such machines are (or were) 918 Spyder owners. You'd expect a certain Porschequette from such people...



And, with the German automotive producer bringing back the manual on the



The rumor mill goes as far as claiming that the 991.2 GT3 RS will also offer a six-speed manual as an option, but, also according to unoficial talk, we might just have to wait until next year to find out if such forum chat is accurate.



