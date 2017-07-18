autoevolution

Doug DeMuro Drives a Porsche 911 R, Slams the Price

18 Jul 2017, 16:33 UTC ·
by
Few recent cars have been affected by the speculation market's greed like the 2017 Porsche 911 R. As such, it's only normal to see Doug DeMuro spending an important part of his R drive to talk about the over-inflated "used" market price of the stick shift special.
Admittedly, there have been a number of flippers who managed to make hefty profits by investing, say $200,000+, into a 911 R and then listing the Porscha for prices ranging in between $500,000 and $1 million.

Fortunately, though, those who gave their Rs the dreaded garage queen treatment in order to make easy money are seeing their plans getting more and more threatened.

And we'll start by mentioning that Andreas Preuninger, the man who helms Porsche's GT Division, has declared war on speculators earlier this year.

Porsche already had a VIP program aimed at monitoring limited edition purchases, but Zuffenhausen has recently upped the ante, making it clear that those who flip their cars for profit won't get the occasion of acquiring such machines again.

Come to think of it, the all the 911R speculation is even more infuriating when you factor in the idea that those who were given the opportunity to acquire such machines are (or were) 918 Spyder owners. You'd expect a certain Porschequette from such people...

And, with the German automotive producer bringing back the manual on the 991.2 GT3 (production for clutch-gifted models kicks off in September), speculators will get even fewer chances of finding customers. Oh, and you should keep in mind that the 2018 GT3 also borrowed the R's hefty underbody diffuser.

The rumor mill goes as far as claiming that the 991.2 GT3 RS will also offer a six-speed manual as an option, but, also according to unoficial talk, we might just have to wait until next year to find out if such forum chat is accurate.

