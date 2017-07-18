Spyshots: 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS to Beat 997 911 GT3 Nurburgring Time

How would you feel if you found out that the next-generation of the Porsche Boxster would mop the Nurburgring floor with the just-retired 991.1 911 GT3? Sure, it seems like a far stretch to think about the successor of the mid-engined sportscar beating the GT Division Neunelfer at its own game, but this is exactly what's set to happen with the upcoming 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS.

We could see Porsche dropping the 718 Boxster GTS at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September, with the sportscar landing as a 2018 model. To be more precise, since the 718 Boxster S already ties the 7:42 Green Hell lap time the 997.1 Neunelfer GT3 set back in 2006 (Walter Rohrl was behind the wheel), it's obvious that the almost-baked GTS will beat that by a respectable margin.Nevertheless, we have to stick to the prototype side of the deal for now. And our spy shooters have just come across what should be a tester for the 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS doing its thing on the Nordschleife It seems like Zuffenhausen still isn't ready to show us the production body of the GTS, since this prototype simply appears to pack the Sport Design package of the 718 Boxster S.To compensate for putting a pair of cylinders to sleep with the 718 generation, Porsche threw in a serious performance boost. And things will be similar with the GTS.While its predecessor on packed a tiny output boost of 15 hp and 7 lb-ft of twist, the newcomer is set to take things from 350 hp and 309 lb-ft of torque to 375 hp and 330 lb-ft of twist.The extra aggression wand will also touch the suspension and, obviously, the exhaust of the mid-engined toy we're discussing here. Heck, given the four-pot nature of the sportscar, the meaner soundtrack might just become one of the most important assets delivered by the GTS badge.We could see Porsche dropping the 718 Boxster GTS at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September, with the sportscar landing as a 2018 model.