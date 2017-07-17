Spyshots: 2019 Porsche 911 Shows Muffler Design, Hints at New Engine Position

It's been a while since we last got to spy on the 2019 Porsche 911 Cabriolet and yet it's difficult to focus on the canvas roof of the 992 prototypes seen here.

17 photos



You see, the 992 generation of the



And, it happened with the previous generation change, the move is set to see the flat-six unit moving slightly closer to the center of the car.



Those who plan to make full use of the Neunelfer's 2+2 layout (and their number is massive) have no reason to fret, though. That's because Zuffenhausen doesn't plan to give up on this practicality asset that set the 911 apart from its competitors.



Another architecture transformation will see the tracks increasing, with this allowing the 911 to deliver the expected performance. Keep in mind that the 991.2 model is already incredibly quick around the Nurburgring, for instance, with a "mainstream" Carrera 4S being able to lap the Green Hell in under 7:30.



We'll remind you that we recently managed to take a peek inside the



As for the tech department, Porsche may have ruled out hybrid incarnations of the next 911, but the forum talk keeps bringing up the old rumors about the 992 plan involving two gas-electric incarnations of the sportscar, as is the case with the current Panamera and the upcoming



The 2019 Porsche 911 should also bring a noticeable pricing boost, with the newcomer expected to push the price of the entry-level Carrera past the $100,000 mark. That's because the posterior shot that partially reveals the exhaust layout of the next-gen Neunelfer acts as an attention magnet.You see, the 992 generation of the Porsche 911 is expected to ride on a modified version of the current model's platform. This would make full sense, since the 991 model, which brought important architecture changes compared to the 997 it replaced, came around in 2012.And, it happened with the previous generation change, the move is set to see the flat-six unit moving slightly closer to the center of the car.Those who plan to make full use of the Neunelfer's 2+2 layout (and their number is massive) have no reason to fret, though. That's because Zuffenhausen doesn't plan to give up on this practicality asset that set the 911 apart from its competitors.Another architecture transformation will see the tracks increasing, with this allowing the 911 to deliver the expected performance. Keep in mind that the 991.2 model is already incredibly quick around the Nurburgring, for instance, with a "mainstream" Carrera 4S being able to lap the Green Hell in under 7:30.We'll remind you that we recently managed to take a peek inside the cabin of the 992 Porsche 911 , with the digital dash being the most important change displayed by the spied prototypes - Zuffenhausen could keep the analog tacho in the center of the cluster, with the instrument flanking it going digital. And yes, a head-up display could come to the 911 for the first time.As for the tech department, Porsche may have ruled out hybrid incarnations of the next 911, but the forum talk keeps bringing up the old rumors about the 992 plan involving two gas-electric incarnations of the sportscar, as is the case with the current Panamera and the upcoming 2018 Cayenne The 2019 Porsche 911 should also bring a noticeable pricing boost, with the newcomer expected to push the price of the entry-level Carrera past the $100,000 mark.