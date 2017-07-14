White 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS with Weissach Package Is an Elevator to Heaven

Porsche took its time with the introduction of the 2018 911 GT2 RS. After countless prototypes had quenched our spyshot thirst, Zuffenhausen marked a world premiere by dropping the supercar at the E3 gaming convention. The 991.2 GT2 RS made a proper debut (read: press release, burnouts and all) at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and, until customer deliveries kick off, we have to haunt the new Widowmaker on social media.

And the latest sighting of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS comes from the Instagram post you can find at the bottom of the page. This treats us with a White example of the 700 hp monster.

Unlike the Lava Orange example of the supercar we recently brought you, the one we're looking at here won't trigger purists, since it does feature the Weissach Package - yes, you can have those eye-catching magnesium wheels in a black finish.

While we're at it, we'll remind you that we showed you a car with a similar spec yesterday (yes, it could be the same machine), albeit with the Rennsport animal going for a leisure drive.

Returning to the teasing game we mentioned in the intro above, we have to mention that the German automotive producer continues to keep us on our toes.

To be more precise, Porsche still hasn't announced the Nurburgring lap time of the 2018 911 GT2 RS. And, since the yet-unreleased 991.2 GT3 RS (this could land next year) is expected to be a sub-7 car, the rumor mill talks about the GT2 RS potentially setting a new production car lap record.

And the 208 MPH Green Hell maximum velocity mention Mark Webber made at Goodwood added quite a lot of fuel to this fire. For one thing, the said speed, which was reportedly hit on the infamous German track's main straight, is superior to the velocity values achieved by the Lamborghini Huracan Performante or the Lanzante-backed Mclaren P1 LM.