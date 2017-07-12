850 HP Porsche 911 Turbo S GT3R America Cup Is a Pikes Peak Frankenstein

While we're all busy waiting to see how the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS feel in the real world, a small group of Zuffenhausen aficionados has come up with a recipe for a home-brewed recipe for an uber-tuned 911 Turbo S.

4 photos



And the latest example of the kind comes from the 850 hp Neunelfer we're here to show you, which is nothing short of a home-brewed monstrosity.



The thing left the Zuffenhausen factory gates back in 2014, as a



For the 2017 edition of the infamous hill climb event, though, the 911 has gone through tons and tons of transformations, becoming the Turbo S GT3R America Cup.



If you ask Porsche Colorado Springs and PCS Motorsports, the crews behind the project, they'll tell you that the overly long nameplate reflects the fact that the rear-engined animal has been gifted with components coming from multiple Neunelfer road machines and racecars.



Speaking of which, the crank hp number above is a crude estimation, since the twin-turbo flat-six at the back of this machine delivers 700 ponies at the wheels. Turbo and ECU upgrades aside, the gym visit also involved water-spraying the intercoolers and the center radiator.



Following a serious diet, this Neunelfer tips the scales at just 3,000 lbs (this is the dry weight).



Given the time attack destination of the car, it's only normal to talk about custom goodies such as DSC shocks that can be adjusted using buttons found on the KMP removable steering wheels (with paddles), an RB brake pack suitable for the 18-inch wheels that are shod in Avon hillclimb tires (300-section up front and 330-section at the rear).



Anybody who's seen a Pikes Peak car knows such beasts need super-sized aero elements and this Porscha is no exception. The list involves GT3 Cup fenders, bumper and deck lid, a GT3R wing, as well as a GT America splitter.



The car has now moved on to the Time Attack I class, with the 911 Turbo S GT3R America needing just 9:49.954 to reach the clouds this year. To put the chronograph number into perspective, we'll mention it brought racer David Donohue, son of Le Mans and Daytona winner Mark Donohue, second place in Time Attack I, while also making for the second best time ever recorded in the class.



As such, we could see the Franken-Turbo S to setting a new record next year. Until then, we'll remind you that this is the second time when we show you an extremely modded 991.1 in just one week, with the other example coming from the



What happens when you take a Porsche 911 Turbo S and dial things up to the point where the result makes the starting point seem tame? Well, we've just listed the recipe for the GT2 RS , but there are obviously other ways to do this.And the latest example of the kind comes from the 850 hp Neunelfer we're here to show you, which is nothing short of a home-brewed monstrosity.The thing left the Zuffenhausen factory gates back in 2014, as a 991.1 Turbo S , but, one year later, it became a Pikes Peak champion, winning the Time Attack II class.For the 2017 edition of the infamous hill climb event, though, the 911 has gone through tons and tons of transformations, becoming the Turbo S GT3R America Cup.If you ask Porsche Colorado Springs and PCS Motorsports, the crews behind the project, they'll tell you that the overly long nameplate reflects the fact that the rear-engined animal has been gifted with components coming from multiple Neunelfer road machines and racecars.Speaking of which, the crank hp number above is a crude estimation, since the twin-turbo flat-six at the back of this machine delivers 700 ponies at the wheels. Turbo andupgrades aside, the gym visit also involved water-spraying the intercoolers and the center radiator.Following a serious diet, this Neunelfer tips the scales at just 3,000 lbs (this is the dry weight).Given the time attack destination of the car, it's only normal to talk about custom goodies such asshocks that can be adjusted using buttons found on the KMP removable steering wheels (with paddles), an RB brake pack suitable for the 18-inch wheels that are shod in Avon hillclimb tires (300-section up front and 330-section at the rear).Anybody who's seen a Pikes Peak car knows such beasts need super-sized aero elements and this Porscha is no exception. The list involves GT3 Cup fenders, bumper and deck lid, a GT3R wing, as well as a GT America splitter.The car has now moved on to the Time Attack I class, with the 911 Turbo S GT3R America needing just 9:49.954 to reach the clouds this year. To put the chronograph number into perspective, we'll mention it brought racer David Donohue, son of Le Mans and Daytona winner Mark Donohue, second place in Time Attack I, while also making for the second best time ever recorded in the class.As such, we could see the Franken-Turbo S to setting a new record next year. Until then, we'll remind you that this is the second time when we show you an extremely modded 991.1 in just one week, with the other example coming from the manual-swap GT3 RS