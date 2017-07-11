2018 Signal Yellow 911 GT3 Looks Like a Beacon Parked on Porsche Museum Roof

This time of the year sees Porschephiles celebrating the street arrival of the 2018 911 GT3, with more and more examples of the 991.2 Neunelfer landing in dealerships across the world.

The rear-engined animal comes dressed in Signal Yellow and, since this is a Paint To Sample hue, we'll remind you that those who went for PTS configurations still have a few months to wait before taking delivery of their Porschas.



We'll remind you that the same goes for the part of the 911 GT3 clientele who went for the six-speed manual - the stick shift models are set to enter production in September.



Speaking of which, we'll remind you of the Porsche 911 collector who just couldn't wait for the arrival of a GT Division animal with a clutch and decided to make his own, with the gearbox swap having taken place in America.



The job, which was handled by a Florida-based company that races and tunes Porsches, took a toll of $45,000. Oh, and let's not forget that removing the paddles meant the guy also had to say "goodbye" to the warranty. We must keep in mind that, since Porsche allows owners to extend their warranty, this part of the adventure can't be neglected.



showed you yesterday, the man commissioned a build involving his 991.1 GT3 RS being fitted with a six-speed manual that was supposed to land inside a 911 R.