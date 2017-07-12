autoevolution

Volkswagen Touareg Discontinued In The U.S., No Direct Replacement In Sight

12 Jul 2017, 9:55 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Shockingly yet unsurprisingly, Volkswagen’s North American division made the call to axe the Touareg for the 2018 model year. Remaining 2017 stock will be the U.S. market’s final taste of the mid-sized overlander, described by its creator as being the “people’s premium SUV.”
7 photos
2017 Volkswagen Touareg2017 Volkswagen Touareg2017 Volkswagen Touareg2017 Volkswagen Touareg2017 Volkswagen Touareg2017 Volkswagen Touareg
The bad news comes courtesy of Motor Trend, and according to the cited publication, the exit “comes as Volkswagen begins a major overhaul to its lineup.” This, in turn, leaves the long-wheelbase Tiguan and seven-seat Atlas as indirect replacements for the Touareg in this part of the world.

U.S. sales of the range-topping Volkswagen sport utility vehicle were bad in 2016, but the first half of 2017 sees the Touareg take a nosedive like no other. Believe it or not, the automaker sold 1,630 units in the first six months of the year, making for a 26 percent fall from Q1 and Q2 of 2016.

There’s also the matter of pricing, which doesn’t bode well for the Touareg in the face of its main competitors. The Cadillac XT5, for example, kicks off from $39,395. The Lexus RX, meanwhile, is $43,120. Now have a wild guess how much Volkswagen wants for the entry-level trim of the Touareg? That’d be $49,495 excluding destination, thank you!

There’s no mistaking, then, that “people’s premium SUV” is as far off the truth as a flying ostrich. So what’s next, then? First of all, Motor Trend doesn’t say anything about an eventual return of the Touareg for the 2019 model year. It Volkswagen can make a case for it, that is. In places such as Europe, however, the lineage will continue with a brand new generation.

Scheduled to go into production at the automaker’s assembly plant in Bratislava, Slovakia, this November, the 2018 Volkswagen Touareg will borrow the underpinnings from the Audi Q7 and, to some extent, the Bentley Bentayga. Design-wise, don’t expect the next-generation Touareg to be all that different from the one on sale today.

An area where you can bet your sweet bippy Volkswagen gave it all is the interior, which will borrow bits and bobs from models such as the Euro-spec Passat and even the Audi-branded counterpart.
Volkswagen Touareg US Volkswagen SUV
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business