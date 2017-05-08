Volkswagen Wants To Have 19 SUVs In Its Range By 2025 According to New Strategy

Volkswagen
organized its annual meeting last week, and the brand has laid out its strategy for the future, which is called “Transform 2025+.”
The company’s plan is to “realign” its core business by 2020. That part means returning to the goal selling more cars than anyone else, which means it only has two and a half years to complete the objective.
The following five years after that are supposed to be used to turn the German automaker into "a global market leader in e-mobility
," which refers to electric vehicles of all shapes and sizes.
Nobody should be surprised by Volkswagen’s global ambitions, as the brand is not exactly new on the market. After a year and a half spent “licking its wounds,” VW has emerged with a plan that does surprise with a few aspects. The thing that triggers an alarm in any journalist’s eyes is the number 19 placed next to SUVs in the Volkswagen lineup.
You read that right, VW wants to have 19 Sports Utility Vehicles in its portfolio, and the plan is to get them on the market by 2025, if not sooner. The range of SUVs from Wolfsburg only had two products until not that long ago, but the Germans added three others in the last few months.
The latest SUVs from Volkswagen are the Tiguan Allspace
, Atlas
, and Teramont
, as the company mentions in the press release. If you have heard about the last two before, you already know that they share everything except the name, because the latter is the global name of the former.
With that detail out of the way, Volkswagen still has 14 other SUVs that it wants to place in its showrooms, but do not expect them all to be available everywhere. One of the new products is the T-Roc
, which should become the smallest product of its kind in the VW portfolio.
It is unclear if the 13 other SUV
product launches planned by Volkswagen include facelifts and new generations of existing models, or if they focus solely on all-new creations. You should not rule out the possibility of both options being counted as "new entries."