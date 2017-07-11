Olive Green Porsche Boxster Spyder Is a Gift from God

Truth be told, the Porsche Cayman GT4 has stoles quite a lot of the Boster Spyder's show, with plenty of aficionados choosing to focus on the hardcore fixed-roof incarnation of the 911 Carrera S-engined machine.

And we're here to drop a photo that's aimed at changing that. After all, how could you focus on something else when a Zuffenhausen hero like this Olive Green Boxster Spyder shows up on your screen?.Admittedly, the question only applies to Porschephilles who don't have a fixation for the Neunelfer. And since we don't want to ignore those who simply chose never to look past the 911, we'll remind you of the time when we brought you an Olive Green 991.2 Turbo S Cabriolet. Oh, and there was alto that Olive Green-covered 911 R , which came with Silver Stripes.We could probably go on for quite a while, but we'd rather leave the Olive Green bits behind to talk about the two main things that are currently trending in the Porsche spotting realm. And we'll start with the 991.2 GT3, which has now moved from the status of a configurator dream to the showroom reality state.Dealers across the Old Continent have started receiving their 2018 GT3s and even the Porsche Museum has one on its roof - we showed you the Signal Yellow rear-engined beast earlier today.Then there's the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS, which, by the way, costs as much as two GT3s.Since Porsche dropped the new Widowmaker at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, we were expecting some serious waiting before we got to see an example dressed in a colorful attire.Nevertheless, a Lava Orange example of the 700 hp monster took us by surprise a few days ago. And, with the rumor mill talking about King Kong (this is the works nickname of the RWD special) being able to lap the Green Hell in well under seven minutes, each article on the topic makes the level of anticipating get even closer to the sky.