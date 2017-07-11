autoevolution

Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport Driver Gets Close Shave on Nurburgring

11 Jul 2017
by
By now, anybody who's spent enough time on the world wide web is familiar with the sound of a car hitting a Nurburgring barrier. Nevertheless, the driver of the Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport recently decided to deliver another kind of music, one that will keep you on your toes.
Keep in mind that we're talking about a racecar here, so the pace at which the Zuffenhausen athlete approached the corner that nearly bruised it is only normal.

Alas, the one behind the wheel carried too much speed into the corner and, with all the deceleration efforts being in vain - it looked like the mid-engined track animal was heading straight for the protection element on the side of the track.

The understeer safety net kicked in and it appeared that the car would touch the barrier with the right front corner. Nevertheless, as the machine stepped onto the grass, the tail went out and this was the point where things got truly spicy.

The Cayman GT4 Clubsport missed the metallic element by what must've been less than an inch. As for the music we mentioned in the intro, the YouTuber who captured the adventure on camera delivers a good explanation of the incident: "The sound you hear is most likely gravel hitting the barrier, the Cayman actually didn't touch the barrier, but only just,"

While we're at it, we'll remind you that the Cayman GT4 Clubsport delivers an intoxicating mix, since the 400 hp racecar can go round the Ring in just 7:10, albeit on slicks.

So, how does as GT4 Clubsport look when sprinting on the Green Hell? Well, we've recently brought you just such a perspective, one that was captured from inside a modded 993-gen Neunelfer, whose driver did countersteer wonders in his effort to keep up with the mid-engined racecar.

