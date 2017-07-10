Porsche 911 GT3 RS Swaps PDK Automatic Gearbox for 911 R Manual in $45,000 Job

If you happen to hear one of your neighbors screaming with joy, you might want to cut him or her some slack, especially if we're talking about a Porschephille - that would only be a normal reaction to finding out somebody has built a 991 Porsche 911 GT3 RS with a manual gearbox.

You see, when Porsche decided to put the clutch pedal to sleep for the 991.1 GT3 and GT3 RS, it seemed like nobody could do something about it. After all, Neunelfers are expensive cars with warranties that can be extended, while even thinking about an aftermarket conversion might've incurred the collective wraith of those who worship the conservative side of the Porsche God.Well, a Neunelfer collector (the man owns multiple GT3 and GT3 RS models) has broken all the rules in the book and you are now looking at the result, namely a GT3 RS that packs a 911 R tranny.The monstrous conversion task was handled by Florida-based BGB Motorsports, who took to the Rennlist forums to share the costs of the job.As it turns you, you'll have to pay about $45,000 to get rid of the paddles in your Rennsport Neunelfer (notice that the tachometer has lost the PDK shift pattern). The job includes the 911 R six-speed gearbox, pressure plate, clutch, single-mass flywheel, hydraulics, pedal conversion, shifter conversion, various plastic trim pieces, additional wiring looms - let's not forget the all-important coding.Note that, in the process of going from the PDK double-clutch setting to the manual gearbox, the rear diff goes from an electronically-controlledto a mechanical one.The rear-engined animal you see here also packs an uber-aggressive exhaust setup involving Cargraphic and Sharkwerks goodies.As you can imagine, the owner was asked why he preferred to go through all this trouble instead of ordering a 991.2 GT3 with a manual or waiting for a 991.2 GT3 RS , which might also get the six-speed goodies.And while we think the answer comes straight from fetish land, here's what the man explained on the said forums: "I have an allocation for an October build manual .2gt3 but an RS is an RS, I am a fan of the RS cars from day one and with what the dealers want over sticker for the .2 I might end up passing on it if they don't re-think they're gouging. I figured with the little depreciation 991.rs have seen plus the cost of the new car I'd rather put the money into having a unique RS build that would kind of set the path for others who would like to do the same,"Oh, and by the way, thanks to the new exhaust hardware fitted to the Lava Orange monster, it's now easier to listen to the cog-swapping music in the demo run video at the bottom of the page.