Is This The 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package Testing on the Nurburgring?

12 Jul 2017, 12:20 UTC ·
by
Over the past few weeks, we've been showing you plenty of examples of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3, as Old Continent dealers have now started taking delivery of their Gen 2 models. Given this, it seems a little odd to see Zuffenhausen still pushing the 991.2 GT3 on the Nurburgring.
We must keep in mind that performance cars testing on the Green Hell after their release are a normal sight, since Nordschleife lap times are now more important than ever.

But, since the GT3 has already delivered a staggering lap time (make that 7:12.7), it doesn't seem likely for the Germans to be pushing for an even spicier chronograph performance.

Sure, there's one 2018 GT3 aspect Porsche hasn't revealed yet, namely the Touring Package. This is set to be offered as a pack that makes the GT Division animal more suitable for the role of a daily driver, albeit only coming from the manual gearbox models.

The Touring Package will include a rear wing delete, along with a few extra cabin goodies.

While the soundtrack delivered by the GT3 test car flying low on the Green Hell is an obvious sign of a stick shift, this tester packs a wing, unlike the one we spied earlier this year.

As such, Porsche could simply aim to set a lap time for the three-pedal 991.2 911 GT3 RS without the Touring Package. Even if this happens to be the reason for which the Neunelfer gifted the Ring with its awesome naturally aspirated soundtrack, it could all be an internal matter, so we might never get our hands on that chronograph value.

And while we're talking such matters, we'll remind you that Zuffenhausen should the Nurburgring time of the 2018 GT2 RS soon, with the rumor mill going as far as talking about the 700 hp RWD special having set a new lap record.

