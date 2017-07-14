2018 Porsche Cayenne Revealed by Naked Prototype, Panamera-like Lights Covered

Porsche is almost ready to drop the 2018 Cayenne, with a prototype having all but fully revealed the styling of the SUV.

While the official debut of the 2018 Cayenne is expected to take place in September, at the Frankfurt Motor Show, we should see Porsche dropping the online details soon. As you can notice in the spyshots above, the light clusters of the third-generation Cayenne are the only ones that remain covered. Nevertheless, if we zoom in on the tailgate, we notice that body-colored camo covers what should be a central strip connecting the headlights.A Porsche-trained eye will spot the bits that separate the newcomer from the outgoing Cayenne, such as the sportier roofline, the more imposing front grille or the smaller fixed side windows.The move is similar to what we've seen on the prototype of the second-generation Macan , while the 2017 Panamera, the 2019 911 prototypes, and the Mission E concept have already accustomed us to this feature.Underneath the skin, we'll find the VW Group's MLB Evo platform, which is set to spread from new VW Touareg to the Lamborghini Urus - the architecture has already proven itself underneath the Audi Q7 and the Bentley Bentayga.While the sporty side of the Cayenne is a given, the third generation of the crossover is set to bring a coziness revolution for the model, both in terms of cabin space and details such as the suspension and the seats.And while the Cayenne prototypes have managed to conceal the cabin of theup to this point, we can turn to the second-gen Panamera's interior to get more than a few clues on what the SUV will offer.In the powertrain department, the Cayenne will borrow the engine lineup of the Panny, which means that the range is set to include two hybrids. And it's difficult not to get excited at the thought of the already-confirmed Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid. On the Panamera, the said powertrain delivers 680 ponies and 626 lb-ft so the drag races against the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk are inevitable.While the official debut of the 2018 Cayenne is expected to take place in September, at the Frankfurt Motor Show, we should see Porsche dropping the online details soon.