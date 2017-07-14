991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Coming in 2018, Supercar Collector Says

We've spied
the Rennsport Neunelfer on multiple occasions and we could expect the track special to land at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September. Nevertheless, a supercar collector now seems to claim that the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is set to land in 2018.
The statement is anything but clear, as you can tell from the Instagram description on the matter. To be more precise, Alberto Vella turned to social media to explain why he isn't getting a GT2 RS
, with the Rennsport mention being dropped on the side.
"Just had a nice conversation with my Porsche Dealership. They had 1 car to allocate and apparently it was between 3 of us. I've decided to drop out of the race for this one but been assured I will get the next RS model [presumably the 911 GT3 RS], which apparently is being released next year,
" the aficionado said - you can find the man's Instagram post at the bottom of the page.
Of course, the man could always be talking about the market introduction, not the unveiling of the new GT3 RS, with the latter having already been expected for 2018.
Regardless, Porsche has managed to keep the tech details of the new circuit special hidden. The rumor mill talks about the 991.2 GT3 RS packing a 4.2-liter version of the new flat-six engine animating the GT3, while the opinions on whether a manual will be offered as an option are split.
And, since the 2018 GT3 has delivered a monstrous 7:12.7 Nurburgring
lap time, we could see the RS version becoming a member of the sub-7 club. We'll remind you that the outgoing Porsche 911 GT3 RS needs 7:20 to go round the Green Hell.
A post shared by Albert (@albertv8) on Jul 14, 2017 at 12:38am PDT