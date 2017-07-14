991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Coming in 2018, Supercar Collector Says

Just had a nice conversation with my Porsche Dealership. They had 1 car to allocate and apparently it was between 3 of us. I've decided to drop out of the race for this one but been assured i will get the next RS model which apparently is being released next year. If i get PASSED OVER AGAIN next year i think i'll give up with Porsche. How i wish for the days where you would buy a car and actually lose money, would cut a lot of the crap out of the speculator market. Anyway, this was my spec, think it would have looked pretty cool 😎 #porsche #gt2rs

A post shared by Albert (@albertv8) on Jul 14, 2017 at 12:38am PDT