White 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Goes For a Random Drive, Stuns Man In a Suit

We're talking about an Instagram clip that shows a 991.2 Widowmaker (yes, we know, Porsche would rather see us using the King Kong official nickname of the supercar) going for a random drive in its home country.
And the way in which the guy in the suit turns
his head
his whole body to follow the rear-wheel-drive special says it all. Heck, the driver was barely touching the gas pedal, but the all-out aero package of the GT2 RS means that you simply can't look past this Zuffenhausen hero.
Come to think of it, you don't even have to see the new Rennsport animal to be amazed by it. For instance, finding out its Nurburgring time should be enough to tick this box.
Porsche is, of course, teasing us at the moment - the Germans first dropped the GT2 RS at the E3 gaming convention, with the supercar making its actual debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, crazy donuts, press release and all.
As such, we should get to find out the Green Hell number of the uber-Neunelfer later this season. Given the maximum velocity clue dropped
by Mark Webber, we could see the GT2 RS setting a new production car lap record, so, if you're the kind who enjoys betting, now would be a good time to go for one.
Meanwhile, you can check out the relaxed 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS moment delivered in the piece of footage below.
And with the 2018 911 GT3 RS
being almost ready to step out of the oven, we have plenty of things to keep us Porsche-busy this year.
Volume up! First white GT2RS to surface. Start up and a little acceleration. You can hear the exhaust valves close and reopen. Video: @rafaelstu
