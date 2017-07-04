autoevolution

2018 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Spied, Has GT2 RS NACA Ducts Hood, Weissach Pack Rumored

We've talked about the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 RS on quite a few occasions last month and we're now glad to bring you the freshest spyshots of the Rennsport Neunelfer.
The 991.2 incarnation of the GT3 RS has been spotted in the proximity of the Nurburgring. We'll start with the hood (we should probably call it a frunk lid) of the prototype, which packs the NACA ducts we've met on the 2018 GT2 RS.

Zooming on on the sides of the front apron, we notice heftier vertical elements attached to the bumper, with these new bits appearing to be non-production elements.

As with the previous sightings of the facelifted Rennsport Neunelfer, the posterior of the machine still packs the 991.1 visuals. However, the diffuser that made its debut on the 911 R and moved on to the 2018 GT3 is also present here.

And this is where we enter speculation land, with the rumor mill talking about plenty of tech aspects of the Gen 2 911 GT3 RS.

Since the 991.2 GT3 packs a new 4.0-liter boxer based on the units of the GT3 Cup racecar, the RS model is expected to see the displacement of the unit jumping to 4.2 liters, which should bring the output to anywhere between 520 and 550 ponies.

When it comes to the tranny department, it seems that the lap time fetish that is the GT3 RS badge will see the newcomer skipping the 2018 GT3's optional six-speed manual. However, we can't completely rule out the possibility of a stick shift option for the 2018 GT3 RS.

Speaking of optional extras, we've heard rumors on the Weissach Package of the 2018 GT2 RS making its way into the 991.2 GT3 RS.

Well, with the 30 kg/66 lbs-saving package being offered for $30,000 on the GT2 RS, this would make for one hell of a conversation starter.

Since the prototypes for the next-generation (992) Porsche Neunelfer are already testing (we've seen both Carrera and Turbo models), it's only natural to see Zuffenhausen throwing in so many 991.2 specials. As such, we'll get to meet the 2018 911 GT3 RS by the end of the year.
