Lava Orange 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Without Weissach Pack Will Trigger Purists

8 Jul 2017, 8:51 UTC ·
by
Once Zuffenhausen dropped the 2018 911 GT2 RS at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Porschephilles went color-crazy and started playing with the configurator. However, we can now find a way around the GT Silver Metallic launch color turning to the real world, not web images.
And we'll kick off the 991.2 GT2 RS spotting season with... a bit of a dilemma. In our book, the Rennsport Neunelfer you can see here is a Lava Orange-dressed machine (the launch color of the 991.1 GT3 RS). However, others might look at this Porscha and see a Guards Red skin (this was the launch hue for the 991.2 GT3).

And there's one more significant difference between the Rennsport Neunelfer we've seen at Goodwood and the example we have here. No, we're not talking about the mad Goodwood donuts vs. stationary pose.

Instead, we're referring to the fact that this 911 doesn't come with the Weissach Package. It's enough to mention the lack of the magnesium wheels to figure out that the $30,000 option pack is missing.

Now, before purists get triggered, allow us to mention that a 911 GT2 RS that's 17 kg ( make that 39.68 lbs) heavier isn't the end of the world. Or perhaps the gear head felt that the styling of the rear-engined beast is aggressive enough without the Porsche letters on the rear wing.

Perhaps the fortunate aficionado who configured this car wanted the rear window defroster so bad that he or she was ready to give up the rest of the goodies included in the package.

Nevertheless, now that we've started feasting our eyes on Widowmakers (notice that Porsche would prefer to see the supercar being called King Kong), we can't wait to bring you the next episode in the series.

P.S.: Yes, there are actually two examples of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS in this pic... at least two.

 

