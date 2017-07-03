2019 Porsche 911 (992) Interior Spied, Shows New Steering Wheel, Dashboard

With Porsche intensifying its next-generation 911 testing, we've recently been able to get our lens inside the cabin of the 2019 Neunelfer for the first time.

The tachometer has simply been brought in line with the latest Zuffenhausen cabin design trends, resembling the styling we've seen on the



However, when it comes to the speedometer, one of the spied prototypes shows an analog gauge, while the second tester displays a digital one.



The latter test car also allows us to catch a better glimpse of the dashboard and we can see that the infotainment screen has migrated to the upper side of the middle dash, where the current car has its air vents.



Then there's the new steering wheel, which doesn't seem to pack any radical changes compared to that found on the 991.2 incarnation of the iconic machine.



If you happen to be among those who make full use of the Neunelfer's rear seats, you shouldn't fret about the rumors mentioning that the 992 will follow the



Sure, as with the 991 incarnation of the 911, the engine will move a tad closer to the center of the car. But Porsche isn't willing to discard the 2+2 layout that makes the Neunelfer so special in the go-fast realm.



