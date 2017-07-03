autoevolution

2019 Porsche 911 (992) Interior Spied, Shows New Steering Wheel, Dashboard

3 Jul 2017, 13:19 UTC ·
by
With Porsche intensifying its next-generation 911 testing, we've recently been able to get our lens inside the cabin of the 2019 Neunelfer for the first time.
As always, evolution is the name of the game and it seems that the 992 incarnation of the Porsche 911 will bring at least three important changes. So, without further ado, here are the main aspects that stand out in these spyshots (these are mentioned in no particular order).

The tachometer has simply been brought in line with the latest Zuffenhausen cabin design trends, resembling the styling we've seen on the 2017 Porsche Panamera, for instance.

However, when it comes to the speedometer, one of the spied prototypes shows an analog gauge, while the second tester displays a digital one.

The latter test car also allows us to catch a better glimpse of the dashboard and we can see that the infotainment screen has migrated to the upper side of the middle dash, where the current car has its air vents.

Then there's the new steering wheel, which doesn't seem to pack any radical changes compared to that found on the 991.2 incarnation of the iconic machine.

If you happen to be among those who make full use of the Neunelfer's rear seats, you shouldn't fret about the rumors mentioning that the 992 will follow the 2017 911 RSR racecar down the mid-engined path - for the circuit machine, the engineers switched the positions of the flat-six motor and gearbox.

Sure, as with the 991 incarnation of the 911, the engine will move a tad closer to the center of the car. But Porsche isn't willing to discard the 2+2 layout that makes the Neunelfer so special in the go-fast realm.

Oh, and those of you who are more interested in the supercar side of the 911 will be reminded that the 992 Turbo is also out there, doing its thing, albeit in test mule guise.
