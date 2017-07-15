autoevolution

Porsche 918 Spyder Tries to Lose Tuned Leon Cupra in Brutal Nurburgring Chase

Anybody who's watched enough wildlife material knows that one must never underestimate the appetite of a predator, no matter how terrifying its prey might seem to others. Well, this also stands for Ring Wolves.
And if you're wondering about the nature of such Nurburgring fauna, we're here to deliver an example, namely a tuned SEAT Leon Cupra that recently decided to take on a (ready for it?) Porsche 918 Spyder.

We first noticed the Zuffenhausen halo car at the 3:40 point of the video below, which documents the Ring Wolf's lap. It's worth mentioning that this hot hatch has seen its two-liter turbo pushed to 340 horses, while also featuring a few track-savvy mods, such as a KW adjustable suspension, along with brakes, wheels and tires upgrades.

So, does the spiced-up compact managed to devour the German Lion? Well, that's for you to find out, but we'll mention a few reasons for which this chase is awesome.

First and foremost, the 886 hp hypercar used to hold the Green Hell record, having lapped the infamous track in 6:57, so the sheer idea of trying to battle it is enough to grab our attention.

Secondly, the traffic involved in this Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) session, which can be labeled as moderate, means the Cupra actually stands a chance.

While we're at it, we'll mention that the SEAT Leon Cupra we're discussing here isn't the only machine that decided to pursue the gas-electric Porscha, with an E92 BMW M3 also trying its hand at this track day hunting game.

Nevertheless, the driver of the V8-animated Bimmer quickly disengages, while we can't say the same about the man behind the wheel of the Leon Cupra.

And with the tuned hot hatch packing both front- and rear-facing cameras, we can get a pretty sweet taste of the Green Hell adventure.

