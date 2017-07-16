autoevolution

Porsche 911 GT3 RS Gets 2018 911 GT2 RS-Inspired Livery in Stunning Wrap Job

16 Jul 2017, 12:23 UTC
by
As the 991 incarnation of the Porsche 911, which came around in 2012, approaches the end of its life cycle, Zuffenhasen is releasing one special after another.
Few recent years have been as generous as 2018 in terms of spicy Neunelfers. And while the 991.2 GT3 has now reached dealers across the Old Continent and the new GT2 RS has made its dynamic debut at Goodwood (here are some sightings of the car outside the British event), this storm of GT Division animals also has a bit of a downside for, say, those who own a 991.1 GT3 RS.

As such, drivers of the Rennsport Neunelfer have started turning to all sorts of tricks to keep their rear-engined animals under the spotlights.

The latest feat of the kind comes from a GT3 RS that seems to be dressed in GT Silver Metallic, which happens to be the launch hue of the 2018 Widowmaker. This wouldn't bring anything new and yet this Porscha has put on a near-full GT2 RS attire, all thanks to the wrap received by the car.

The second skin job, which comes from a specialist dubbed Prowrap Professional Carwrapping, sees the GT3 RS sporting frunk lid and roof fat stripes, as well as the "Porsche" branding on the wing.

Speaking of the GT3 RS, we'll remind you that the latest unofficial talk on the matter mentions that the 991.2 version of the model won't land until next year.

We've spied the Rennsport Neunelfer on multiple occasions and, judging by the insane 7:12.7 Nurburgring lap time of the new GT3, we're expecting the RS version to be nothing short of a naturally aspirated Green Hell wonder.

Nevertheless, the most important question related to the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 RS has to do with its tranny, since the rumor mill talks about the thing following the Gen 2 GT3 down the optional six-speed manual route (don't forget the mandatory grain of salt brake dust, okay?).
