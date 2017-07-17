autoevolution

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Spotted at the Nurburgring, Lap Record Rumored Again

Sometimes, predictable things are simply the base. Case in point with the first in-the-wild spotting of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS taking place in the proximity of the Nurburgring.
Truth be told, we were starting to get tired of having to haunt the Widowmaker while it was unloaded from a trailer or sitting inside a presentation room - we'll tip our lens to Autogespot for these pics.

Make no mistake, the 700 hp animal has flown on the Nordschleife, not outside it, on tons of occasions so far. And we're not just talking about the prototype sightings we brought you before Porsche dropped the car at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed (the no-info, static introduction at the E3 gaming convention doesn't count, at least not in our book).

For one thing, Mark Webber recently let it slip that he did 208 mph (336 km/h) while blitzing the Green Hell in the RWD special. And while the maximum velocity alone can't sustain a Ring accolade, this news fueled the speculation fire talking about the 991.2 GT2 RS having set a new production car record.

Truth be told, the GT2 RS isn't along in its Ring offensive these days. For one thing, Porsche is still lapping the infamous German track in a manual incarnation of the 2018 GT3, long after the PDK one delivered the delicious 7:12.7 chronograph performance.

Then there's the 992 Neunelfer, with a prototype having recently demonstrated that the snap oversteer is still there. Nobody expected the generation change to involve any domestication process and yet such reminders are always delicious.

Green Hell lap times aside, there's one more reason that makes the anticipation for the GT2 RS real-world arrival almost impossible to bear. We're referring to the battle against the McLaren 720S. Sure, this is a bit of an apple-to-orange comparo, but, let's face it, the duel is inevitable.
