2019 Porsche 911 Prototype Does Snap Oversteer in Nurburgring Pendulum Drifting

You can think of the Porsche 911 as an engineering sculpture that has been carefully refined over the past five decades. Nevertheless, if the driver pushes a Neunelfer past the limit, the inevitable pendulum effect of the rear-engined layout will kick in.

17 photos



Pay attention to the action at the 0:59 point of the



However, we wouldn't skip through the clip, since this is the kind of Green Hell action that can easily keep an aficionado on his or her toes from start to finish. For one thing, the 2019 Porsche 911 prototypes also demonstrate their dancing abilities in the wet.



Drifting aside, the 992 Neunelfer will be just the kind of super-engineered Nurburgring athlete Zuffenhausen is expected to deliver.



Riding on an evolution of the current car's platform, the 992 will see the engine being moved slightly closer to the center of the vehicle. Also, the tracks will be wider and, if we factor in the amazing sub-7:30 lap time of a non-GT Division 991.2 Carrera 4S, we end up with sky-high expectations for the next-gen model.



Those of you willing to catch a glimpse at the cabin of the 2019 Porsche 911 interior should check out the previous spyshots we added to the image gallery above, with most of the dashboard set to go digital - we believe Porsche will maintain the center-mounted analog rev counter.



Oh, and in case you happen to be curious about the Cabriolet incarnation of the 992 Neunelfer, we'll remind you that we



Handling purists have nothing to worry about when it comes to the next generation of the Neunelfer, as the snap oversteer is still there. And we've got the video to prove it.Pay attention to the action at the 0:59 point of the Nurburgring spy footage at the bottom of the page and you'll notice a 992 prototype doing the tail-out dance.However, we wouldn't skip through the clip, since this is the kind of Green Hell action that can easily keep an aficionado on his or her toes from start to finish. For one thing, the 2019 Porsche 911 prototypes also demonstrate their dancing abilities in the wet.Drifting aside, the 992 Neunelfer will be just the kind of super-engineered Nurburgring athlete Zuffenhausen is expected to deliver.Riding on an evolution of the current car's platform, the 992 will see the engine being moved slightly closer to the center of the vehicle. Also, the tracks will be wider and, if we factor in the amazing sub-7:30 lap time of a non-GT Division 991.2 Carrera 4S, we end up with sky-high expectations for the next-gen model.Those of you willing to catch a glimpse at the cabin of the 2019 Porsche 911 interior should check out the previous spyshots we added to the image gallery above, with most of the dashboard set to go digital - we believe Porsche will maintain the center-mounted analog rev counter.Oh, and in case you happen to be curious about the Cabriolet incarnation of the 992 Neunelfer, we'll remind you that we delivered a set of spyshots showing the open-air model doing its testing thing earlier today.