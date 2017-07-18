autoevolution

Honda-Engined Porsche 911 Is a Turbo-Four Swap You'll Love to Hate

18 Jul 2017, 15:57 UTC ·
by
Those of you who have spent enough time on the Porsche side of the Internet has probably seen this Honda-powered Porsche 911 coming. Nevertheless, the car has now been given a complete walkaround so purists would better look away (you've been warned).
We're looking at an air-cooled Neunelfer that has been gifted with a Honda K-Series engine, namely a K20A2 Acura RSX heart working with a mean turbocharger.

Yes, the amount of attention to detail is impressive and the thing is probably considerably quicker than it was when it left the factory. However, we can't find any love for such a machine, simply because of the cylinder drop.

And we feel this is a great time to mention that we applaud Porsches with V8 swaps (not all of them, though), while we can say the same thing for Rauh-Welt Begriff Neunelfers.This example of the Porsche 911 has been to purist hell and it's not coming back anytime soon
It's worth noting that this car had lost its flat-six a long while ago - we didn't mention the V8 swaps by accident, since this Neunelfer used to be an eight-cylinder machine. The Porscha used to be a Renegade Hybrid V8 swap vehicle.

With Porsche 911s being more popular than ever these days, we're expecting the dark side of the Zuffenhausen moon to expand, which means that we'll come across more and more such extreme Neunelfer swaps. For one thing, this Neunelfer will certainly demonstrate its turbo-four powers once the build is 100 percent complete. Heck, we'll probably get to see this Porshonda burning rubber at all sorts of events, for your local Cars and Coffee to autocross gatherings.

So let's try to keep an open mind and, for instance, hit the "play" video of the video below without muting the audio, shall we?

