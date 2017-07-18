BMW 3 Series Has Agonizing Nurburgring Crash, Does Kiss The Wall Drifting

It's been a while since we last came across a Nurburgring crash, but here we are, back in the Touristenfahrten ka-bang game. This time around, we're here to show you a BMW 3 Series Compact accident, one that fortunately doesn't seem to have led to uber-serious damage.

The tale started out with what it seems like a classic lift-off oversteer case, with the guy behind the wheel losing the rear end just as the nose was stepping onto the vibrator on the inside of the bend.



The initial part of the slide that followed perfectly resembles a kiss-the-wall move, which has to be one of the most spectacular stunts the drifting realm has delivered.



Despite the driver's struggle, the BMW 3 Series ended up hitting the dreaded barrier, not before completing a 360-degree spin, one that came after the initial 90-degree slip that kickstarted the adventure.



The piece of footage documenting the accident allows us to notice the aftermath of the impact and, judging by what we can see in the clip, the



While all the slip angle moves we mentioned above didn't manage to prevent the impact, the stunts at least killed plenty of the Bimmer's velocity.Let's talk about the big picture

The lesson to be learned from here is that one needs to adapt his Green Hell corner entry speed with his Nordschleife knowledge. And here's to hoping that the ordeal of this BMW driver helps other avoid trashing their machines while going for the Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) experience. Also, one should keep in mind that there's no trophy for getting from Bridge to Gantry quicker than others.



