autoevolution

2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Flies on Nurburgring, Targeting Sub-7m Lap Time

17 Jul 2017, 13:18 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
You shouldn't be surprised to see this summer bringing the Chevrolet Corvette a shiny Nurburgring accolade. You see, the 2018 'Vette ZR1 has been pushing things to the limit on the Green Hell for quite some time now and we're expecting an announcement soon.
7 photos
2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 on Nurburgring2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 on Nurburgring2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 on Nurburgring2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 on Nurburgring2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 on Nurburgring2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 on Nurburgring
Of course, the golden bowtie could always follow Porsche's path and drop the Nordschleife number months after the supercar is introduced, with the 2018 911 GT2 RS being the most recent example of this.

Nevertheless, we're expecting the new ZR1 to go well below the seven-minute mark and we have at least two arguments for that.

The first has to do with the amazing Camaro ZL1 1LE 7:16 lap time that was announced last month. The chassis differences between the muscle car and the upcoming supercar, along with the extra powaaah of the latter (more on that below) should ensure that our chronograph expectations are met.

As for the second, this involves the Corvette Z06 Green Hell number we talked about last week. The 650 hp incarnation of the C7 managed to lap the infamous German track in 7:14, but keep in mind that we're talking about a Sport Auto test. Not only do such otherwise respectable test delivering times that sit behind the factory ones, but the said lap saw the driver of the manual tranny Z06 losing time on two or three occasions.

Returning to the 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, the soundtrack delivered by the prototypes offers strong supercharger clues. The most potent rumor so far talks about the range-topper being animated by a new 6.2-liter LT5 DOHC V8, with the engine code having also been mentioned in the GM internal system.

So yes, it seems that the camera strapped to one of the prototypes' noses (you can also notice it in the Ring clip below) will tell quite the story.

2018 chevrolet corvette zr1 Chevrolet Corvette Chevrolet nurburgring 2017 Nurburgring
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance