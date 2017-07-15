Boosted Toyota Supra Chases Radical in Nurburgring Traffic, Goes For The Pass

If you're unfamiliar with street-legal vehicle Nurburgring lap times, you might be shocked by the spot occupied by a certain Radical. Nevertheless, there are certain track day junkies out there who can't wait to meet such a track toy, regardless of the model, on the Green Hell and give it a run for its money.

Truth be told, since Radicals only barely qualify for the road-legal status, it's only normal for those driving machines closer to what you might find in a showroom to show determination in fighting these track toys on the infamous German track.And the latest example of the sort comes from a Toyota Supra , one whose driver appeared to be cruising along until the little R showed up.The JDM guy was triggered on the spot, engaging a vicious chase that saw the two weaving through Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) traffic, which, as we've mentioned on multiple occasions, can be one of the most difficult challenges of the Nordschleife.The chase that ensues sees the Supra relentlessly occupying the rear-wiver mirrors of the Radical and, without throwing too many spoilers at you, we can mention that the Toyota passed the track toy on two occasions.The piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which was captured from inside the Toyota, also shows why the fourth generation of the model has such a massive fanbase.It all has to do with the tuning-friendly nature of the platform. This aspect has allowed the 2JZ heart of the Supra, along with the rest of the car, to reach insane levels of performance.And even now, when the Japanese automotive producer is preparing to launch the fifth-gen Supra , the Mk IV remains a go-fast beast.Oh, and by the way, the giggles included in the soundtrack of the video, along with the blow-off valve moments, are on the house...