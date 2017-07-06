autoevolution

2018 Toyota Supra Prototype Shows Coca-Cola Bottle Shape on Nurburgring

6 Jul 2017, 9:51 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Toyota seems to be doing a great job at hiding the 2018 Supra in plain sight. To be more precise, we've spied the Mk V Supra on tons of occasions, with the heavy camo that covers the car managing to conceal the juicy details. Nevertheless, we can tell that the almost-baked sportscar will be defined by its Coca-Cola bottle shape, double-bubble roof and all.
8 photos
2018 Supra on Nurburgring2018 Supra on Nurburgring2018 Supra on Nurburgring2018 Supra on Nurburgring2018 Supra on Nurburgring2018 Supra on Nurburgring2018 Supra on Nurburgring
As for those of you who just can wait for the official introduction of the go-fast machine, we've added a pair of renderings to the gallery above, with these appearing to be pretty accurate.

The interior camo can't quite match the concealment level of the exterior bits, though, simply because the engineers behind the wheel have to interact with the vehicle. As such, when we peeked inside a 2018 Supra prototype last month, we notice a sea of BMW cabin bits - the iDrive infotainment controller and display, along with the automatic tranny shifter were some of the most important elements.

It's no secret that the two automakers have joined forces for the development of their next-gen sportscars and, as opposed to the Toyota, the BMW Z5 (the name hasn't been confirmed yet) will come in roadster form.

Internal combustion engines aside, the rumor mill talks about the Mk V Supra coming with a hybrid range-topper, one that would also allow the sportscar to deliver an all-wheel-drive experience. After all, the automaker's gas-electric endurance racing efforts have to show a production performance vehicle correspondent.

Speaking of unofficial matters, we're advising you to take the reports talking about the Supra coming in automatic-only form with a grain of salt.

Until we get our hands on more details, we've brought along a fresh Nurburgring spy video that shows a 2018 Toyota Supra prototype being manhandled on the track and we were delighted to notice the car's, tail-out, angry-exhaust response.

2018 toyota supra Toyota Toyota Supra nurburgring 2017 Nurburgring spy video BMW
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance