2018 Toyota Supra Prototype Shows Coca-Cola Bottle Shape on Nurburgring

Toyota seems to be doing a great job at hiding the 2018 Supra in plain sight. To be more precise, we've spied the Mk V Supra on tons of occasions, with the heavy camo that covers the car managing to conceal the juicy details. Nevertheless, we can tell that the almost-baked sportscar will be defined by its Coca-Cola bottle shape, double-bubble roof and all.

8 photos



The interior camo can't quite match the concealment level of the exterior bits, though, simply because the engineers behind the wheel have to interact with the vehicle. As such, when we



It's no secret that the two automakers have joined forces for the development of their next-gen sportscars and, as opposed to the Toyota, the



Internal combustion engines aside, the rumor mill talks about the Mk V Supra coming with a hybrid range-topper, one that would also allow the sportscar to deliver an all-wheel-drive experience. After all, the automaker's gas-electric endurance racing efforts have to show a production performance vehicle correspondent.



Speaking of unofficial matters, we're advising you to take the reports talking about the Supra coming in automatic-only form with a grain of salt.



Until we get our hands on more details, we've brought along a fresh



As for those of you who just can wait for the official introduction of the go-fast machine, we've added a pair of renderings to the gallery above, with these appearing to be pretty accurate.The interior camo can't quite match the concealment level of the exterior bits, though, simply because the engineers behind the wheel have to interact with the vehicle. As such, when we peeked inside a 2018 Supra prototype last month, we notice a sea of BMW cabin bits - the iDrive infotainment controller and display, along with the automatic tranny shifter were some of the most important elements.It's no secret that the two automakers have joined forces for the development of their next-gen sportscars and, as opposed to the Toyota, the BMW Z5 (the name hasn't been confirmed yet) will come in roadster form.Internal combustion engines aside, the rumor mill talks about the Mk V Supra coming with a hybrid range-topper, one that would also allow the sportscar to deliver an all-wheel-drive experience. After all, the automaker's gas-electric endurance racing efforts have to show a production performance vehicle correspondent.Speaking of unofficial matters, we're advising you to take the reports talking about the Supra coming in automatic-only form with a grain of salt.Until we get our hands on more details, we've brought along a fresh Nurburgring spy video that shows a 2018 Toyota Supra prototype being manhandled on the track and we were delighted to notice the car's, tail-out, angry-exhaust response.