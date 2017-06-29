2018 Toyota Camry Starts Production In Kentucky

autoevolution

Following an investment of $1.33 billion in its Kentucky operations, Toyota has started production of the all-new Camry at its Georgetown assembly plant. The mid-size sedan will arrive at U.S. dealers this summer, holding a suggested retail price of $23,495 excluding destination.
Developed as a benchmark in the mid-size sedan segment, the XV70 generation of the Camry prides itself as the first Toyota vehicle designed and manufactured in North America with TNGA underpinnings. The all-new architecture promises better fuel efficiency, handling, and comfort.

“The 2018 Camry takes it to another level,” declared Chad Lindon, a powertrain production team member. “It catches the eye. It has more horsepower, better fuel economy, and new technology that customers want. That all adds up to more job security and stability for my family.”

As love for the sedan body style is falling out and the mid-size segment is going down, the all-new Camry has the weight of the world on its shoulders in this dog-eat-dog environment. The thing, however, is that Toyota tried its best to offer the best product possible at this price point.

Nicely equipped from the get-go, the entry-level L model takes its mojo from a 2.5-liter four-cylinder plant with electronic motor variable valve timing. EPA-rated 34 mpg combined, it’s 26 percent more efficient than the engine it replaces, and it’s sufficiently potent too at 206 horsepower and 187 pound-feet of torque. Customers in the market for a V6 can get a 3.5-liter mill that churns out 301 horsepower and a heady 267 pound-feet.

For the frugality-minded customers, there’s also a hybrid powertrain available for the all-new Camry, whose cog-swapper is of the continuously variable variety. Internal combustion-only models, on the other hand, rely on Toyota’s Direct Shift eight-speed automatic, which boasts a low-loss torque friction plate and a compact torque converter.

The biggest competitor for the Camry is the Honda Accord, and it is joined by the likes of Ford's Fusion and Hyundai's Sonata.
