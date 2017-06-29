BMW All-Electric 3 Series Sedan Prepared for Frankfurt, Report Says

Back in 2013, BMW introduced the battery-powered i3 small city car, and it looked as though the Bavarian carmaker was going to become one of the leading names in alternative propulsion, at least as far as traditional manufacturers went.

The article cites a range of 250 miles (about 400 km) for the 3 Series, but that's according to the NEDC. EPA should rate it at no more than 200 miles (320 km), which is barely decent. BMW needs to reinstate its 'i' division and start building electric models from the ground up if it really wants to compete. This way, it's only fooling itself because the market is a lot more clever than that. Four years have passed since and BMW didn't follow the i3 with any new electric vehicle. What's more, it even said it would prioritize the development of self-driving technology over electric powertrains, which meant the wait could last even longer.At one point, BMW said it would add another model to its 'i' range, the third, and it would come in the shape of a crossover - the undecided body style that Jaguar too is using for its first EV, the I-PACE . It was supposed to get the i5 moniker, but the company eventually pulled the plug on the project.The few nuggets of information we got over this period suggested we should expect all-electric models based on BMW's regular cars, a strategy that has been proven ineffective time and time again, even though it might seem attractive at first due to its lower development and manufacturing costs.BMW went with the market flow and chose the X3and the 3 Series sedan for the two models to receive the option of an electric powertrain, which would later be joined by the iNext halo car. But while the X3 and the iNext had a scheduled release date - 2020 and 2021, respectively - the 3 Series was a complete mystery.A report from German publication Handelsblatt citing inside sources claims that the all-electric sedan will actually be the first to be revealed, and it's coming this September at the Frankfurt Motor Show. That would be impeccable timing since Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz, and Volvo are all planning to show new EVs as well.The article cites a range of 250 miles (about 400 km) for the 3 Series, but that's according to the NEDC. EPA should rate it at no more than 200 miles (320 km), which is barely decent. BMW needs to reinstate its 'i' division and start building electric models from the ground up if it really wants to compete. This way, it's only fooling itself because the market is a lot more clever than that.