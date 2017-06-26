autoevolution

2018 Jaguar I-Pace Electric Crossover Spied Near Nurburgring, Looks Ready

26 Jun 2017, 11:56 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Jaguar may not have had an SUV model in its range for a very long time, but since the F-Pace came along, it looks like the floodgates have been opened.
11 photos
2018 Jaguar I-Pace2018 Jaguar I-Pace2018 Jaguar I-Pace2018 Jaguar I-Pace2018 Jaguar I-Pace2018 Jaguar I-Pace2018 Jaguar I-Pace2018 Jaguar I-Pace2018 Jaguar I-Pace2018 Jaguar I-Pace
The next two vehicles that Jaguar is preparing to launch are both, more or less, SUVish. We're talking about the E-Pace, the baby F-Pace that our spy photographers have been so successful in capturing, and the slightly more elusive I-Pace.

The I-Pace would be better described as a crossover, and that's because it lacks the ground clearance and the overall tall silhouette of an SUV. It also has a more coupe-like appearance, but since the arrival of the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe (as well as their smaller relative), these two attributes stopped being mutually exclusive.

Jaguar has been keeping itself busy with the testing of these two vehicles, and after spotting the E-Pace last week, it seems like it was now the turn of the company's first all-electric vehicle. The I-Pace was previewed by a concept car of the same name, and Jaguar insisted the production version would mimic its design very closely.

After seeing these images, we'd say that, for once, a car manufacturer's understanding of "very closely" finally matches our own. The I-Pace is still completely wrapped in camouflage, of course, but from what we can see, all the elements of the concept car still have a chance of making it on the production version.

The pop-out door handles are there (the concept didn't have any, but this is still a nice a nice design touch), the front end appears to follow the concept's grille with maximum fidelity, and we see no reason why the headlights wouldn't do the same thing. The hood line is different and seems to show quite a gap, but it could very well not be properly shut.

Jaguar has been pretty open about its first electric model, and looking at its specs, it's easy to understand why: unlike other brands, the British carmaker actually broke the ice with a more than decent EV. The I-Pace is expected to have a 90 kWh battery pack (at least the top version) which will grant it a 220-mile range or 354 km by EPA standards, and 310-mile or 500 km according to NEDC.

It will come with the usual dual-motor setup - one on each axle - for a total of 400 hp. Thanks to the all-wheel-drive configuration, the I-Pace is said to reach 60 mph (97 km/h) in just four seconds. Jaguar also seeks to calm the skeptics by saying the electric crossover would still be a driver's car. And with acceleration like that, it would be a shame if it weren't.

The 2018 Jaguar I-Pace should make its debut this September at the Frankfurt Motor Show in Germany, with deliveries starting by the end of 2017 in Europe and in early 2018 in the U.S. and the rest of the world. Word has it that the company has already started production at the Magna Steyr plant in Austria, and while the source is perfectly credible, that would make testing the car a bit pointless at this stage. Whatever the reasons behind, we're glad it happened so we could snatch these new photos of this beautiful electric crossover.
2018 Jaguar I-Pace Jaguar I-Pace jaguar i-pace electric crossover spyshots
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1