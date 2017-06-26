2018 Jaguar I-Pace Electric Crossover Spied Near Nurburgring, Looks Ready

Jaguar may not have had an SUV model in its range for a very long time, but since the F-Pace came along, it looks like the floodgates have been opened.

The I-Pace would be better described as a crossover, and that's because it lacks the ground clearance and the overall tall silhouette of an SUV . It also has a more coupe-like appearance, but since the arrival of the



Jaguar has been keeping itself busy with the testing of these two vehicles, and after spotting the E-Pace last week, it seems like it was now the turn of the company's first all-electric vehicle. The I-Pace was previewed by a concept car of the same name, and Jaguar insisted the production version would mimic its design very closely.



After seeing these images, we'd say that, for once, a car manufacturer's understanding of "very closely" finally matches our own. The I-Pace is still completely wrapped in camouflage, of course, but from what we can see, all the elements of the



The pop-out door handles are there (the concept didn't have any, but this is still a nice a nice design touch), the front end appears to follow the concept's grille with maximum fidelity, and we see no reason why the headlights wouldn't do the same thing. The hood line is different and seems to show quite a gap, but it could very well not be properly shut.



Jaguar has been pretty open about its first electric model, and looking at its specs, it's easy to understand why: unlike other brands, the British carmaker actually broke the ice with a more than decent EV. The I-Pace is expected to have a 90 kWh battery pack (at least the top version) which will grant it a 220-mile range or 354 km by EPA standards, and 310-mile or 500 km according to NEDC.



It will come with the usual dual-motor setup - one on each axle - for a total of 400 hp. Thanks to the all-wheel-drive configuration, the I-Pace is said to reach 60 mph (97 km/h) in just four seconds. Jaguar also seeks to calm the skeptics by saying the electric crossover would still be a driver's car. And with acceleration like that, it would be a shame if it weren't.



