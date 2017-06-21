Jaguar E-Pace Prepares For Debut, Priced From $38,600

The second model of the Pace family is getting ready to showcase what it’s made of. Scheduled to premiere on July 13, 2017, the Jaguar E-Pace
will go on into production early in 2018. And as it's typical of Jaguar, prices have been already announced.
According to the House of the Leaping Cat, the compact-sized E-Pace will cost $38,600 in the United States excluding $995 for destination and handling. In the United Kingdom, the indicative pricing is £28,500. The difference from U.S. to UK pricing comes, in part, from the fact that the American-spec E-Pace comes as standard with “sports car-derived AWD.”
The half-brother of the Evoque
, then, is cheaper than the most popular Range Rover of them all. And that’s a good enough reason for Jaguar to brace itself for optimistic sales figures. The engine lineup, meanwhile, will consist exclusively of Ingenium-branded turbo gasoline and diesel mills.
Range Rover’s 2018 Evoque, as well as the 2018 F-Pace, XE, and XF offer a glimpse into what we should expect to find under the hood. On the gasoline-burning front, it all boils down to a 2.0-liter four-cylinder available in a wide variety of tunes. The most potent variant should produce 290 PS (286 horsepower)
or even the full-fat 300 PS (296 horsepower).
Diesel enthusiasts will have to settle for an Ingenium four-banger that develops 240 PS (237 horsepower)
. A ZF-sourced automatic will be the transmission of choice for most customers, but chances are Jaguar will also offer a six-speed manual on select models. As long as the F-Pace can be had with a stick shift, the E-Pace should follow its brother’s example.
“The combination of sports car looks with Jaguar performance will ensure that the E-Pace stands out,”
declared Ian Callum, director of design at the British automaker. “Every Jaguar is designed to excite the senses, and we think E-Pace will do just that, albeit with its own individual character.”
Following the debut of the E-Pace, Jaguar will step things up to the full-electric experience with the introduction of the I-Pace electric SUV
.