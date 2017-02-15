Jaguar Announces 240 HP Twin-Turbo Diesel for 2018 F-Pace, XE and XF

Today, Jaguar announced three new engines belonging to the Ingenium
family that will be added to the 2018 model year F-Pace, XE and XF.
The first two are your typical 2.0-liter gasoline burners that are turbocharged to the tune of 200 PS (197 bhp) and 250 PS (246 bhp). The less powerful of the two won't be offered on the F-Pace, though.
For the record, the old engine Jaguar had made 200 PS and 240 PS, respectively. Models with the 200PS engine wear a 20t badge while 250PS derivatives are identified by 25t badging.
The new 250PS Ingenium engine is available with an automatic transmission and both RWD and AWD
drivetrains. It packs a single twin-scroll turbo and produces 365 Nm of torque at only 1,200 rpm. The unit powers F-PACE from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.8 seconds and produces CO2 emissions of 163g/km in RWD configuration, returning fuel economy numbers of 39.9 mpg UK (7.1 l/100km). The sedans are slightly faster, taking 6.3 and 6.6 seconds, respectively.
Perhaps the most interesting Ingenium engine to arrive this year is a 240 PS diesel that promises to combine performance with low running costs. Like Volkswagen's 2.0 BiTDI
, it has two turbochargers and delivers a meaty 500 Nm of torque for effortless overtaking.
Producing 60 PS more than the existing 20d model, this strengthened engine has uprated pistons, crankshaft and fuel injectors and is the first four-cylinder Jaguar Land Rover engine to deploy twin turbos. They are going to call it the 25d, which might upset BMW fans. It's going to come as standard with AWD and the eight-speed automatic, delivering you from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.2 seconds.
However, he smaller, lighter XE is a real brute with this diesel engine, reaching 100 km/h in just 6.1 seconds while still leveraging 54.4 mpg (5.2 l/100km).
Speed isn't your thing? Then how about a more economical with the sort of powertrain a BMW 20d Efficient Dynamics would have. With CO2 emissions as low as 126g/km, the new 163 PS four-cylinder 2.0-liter Ingenium diesel provides the best fuel economy in the range. The arrival of a manual RWD derivative delivers 380Nm of torque and up to 59.2mpg (4.8l/100km), compared to 134 grams and 55.4mpg (5.1l/100km) in the regular 20d.
Beyond the engines, the 2018 Jaguar XE and XF get a new Configurable Dynamics drive mode selector and Adaptive Dynamics suspension. The F-Pace now has that cool Dual View tech that debuted on the Range Rover and allows the driver and passenger to see different things on the infotainment screen.