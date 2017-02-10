autoevolution

2018 Range Rover Sport Plug-in Hybrid Spied, Looks Different Than Regular Model

 
Land Rover will have several hybrids in its range, and it appears that the division will focus on the plug-in hybrid configuration for most of those models.
One of the first automobiles of the hybrid kind from Land Rover will be the Range Rover Sport, which has already been spied with a plug-in hybrid system. Our spy photographers spotted it in Northern Sweden, where it was undergoing winter testing, and managed to photograph it in detail as its test team was having lunch.

While the body does not betray any features that directly point to a plug-in hybrid, the look of this model is different from the regular Range Rover Sport. First of all, the headlights have a modified design, and both bumpers seem to feature changed lines.

The interior might also be adjusted with the hybridization, as customers will probably want to enjoy another type of atmosphere inside a hybrid Range Rover.

There’s no word on what configuration is used to power this model, but it is expected to feature an inline-four cylinder Ingenium unit from Jaguar Land Rover, along with at least one electric motor. Since a plug-in hybrid car can drive on electric power alone for extended periods, this vehicle might have two or even three electric motors, along with a battery big enough to allow a decent range in the EV mode.

While the Range Rover Sport could fit a V6 engine under its hood together with the components required for a hybrid setup, that configuration is less likely these days, especially when all automakers are focusing on making their models emit as less CO2 as possible.

We are afraid that the ship has sailed for a potential performance hybrid in the Range Rover Sport line, but there still might be a possibility for a model of this kind once the carmaker starts making electric vehicles to offset its CO2 emissions figures.
