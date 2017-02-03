autoevolution

1991 Jaguar XJR-15 Listed For GBP 400,000

 
3 Feb 2017, 16:00 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Before the XJ220 went on sale in 1992, Jaguar’s mid-engined weapon of choice was the XJR-15. Just about 50 units were ever made, with a starting price of $960,165. This is one of those cars and, with less than 1,400 miles (2,253 kilometers) from new, it’s a time capsule and proof of Jaguar’s rather untamed past.
Listed for sale by classic car dealer Jeremy Cottingham, this is a 1991 Jaguar XJR-15, and the asking price is £400,000. If we convert these pounds sterlings to U.S. dollars, make that $500,000. As one of only 27 road-going examples ever produced, chassis number #021 oozes racing heritage.

You see, the XJR-15 was born in the aftermath of Jaguar’s return to the upper echelons of motorsport in the late 1980s. Based on the Le Mans-winning XJR-9 racecar, the XJR-15 boasts an exceedingly sexy body shell designed by Peter Stevens. Yes, that Peter Stevens who penned the McLaren F1 hypercar, as well as the iconic “555” Subaru Impreza WRC rally car.

Based around the central monocoque of the XJR-9, the XJR-15 isn’t exactly easy to drive. The endurance racer’s suspension was retained at all corners of the XJR-15. The 6.0-liter V12 engine, meanwhile, is based on the Group C-specification powerplant and it churns out 450 thundering horsepower to the rear wheels. To boot, the five-speed manual is an unsynchronised dog box. Bottom line is, the XJR-15 is a handful even in perfect weather conditions.

But that’s the magic of this leaping cat. It’s an unapologetic racecar that happens to wear number plates, not the other way around as the case is in rallying and touring car racing. For that and many other reasons, the XJR-15 should be on the shopping list of any well-heeled classic car collector.

 

Jaguar XJR 15 ec duty paid and only 1362 kms. Shortly to be located at HQ - the old brickworks @jeremy_cottingham_historics #jeremycottinghamhistorics #xjr15forsale #xjr15 #jaguar #jaguarforsale #supercarforsale

A photo posted by Jeremy Cottingham (@jeremy_cottingham_historics) on Dec 20, 2016 at 4:42am PST

Jaguar XJR-15 racecar jaguar for sale V12 supercar
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our JAGUAR Testdrives:

2015 Jaguar F-Type R Coupe83
Jaguar F-Type V6 S82
JAGUAR XKR 80
JAGUAR XFR 76