1991 Jaguar XJR-15 Listed For GBP 400,000

Jaguar XJR 15 ec duty paid and only 1362 kms. Shortly to be located at HQ - the old brickworks @jeremy_cottingham_historics #jeremycottinghamhistorics #xjr15forsale #xjr15 #jaguar #jaguarforsale #supercarforsale

A photo posted by Jeremy Cottingham (@jeremy_cottingham_historics) on Dec 20, 2016 at 4:42am PST