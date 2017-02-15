This Jaguar XKSS Might Fetch $18 Million At Auction

We are thrilled to announce that this iconic and legendary 1957 #Jaguar #XKSS will headline The Amelia Island Auction on March 10! The renowned sports car delivers D-Type performance with nimble and responsive driving dynamics, paired perfectly with the most voluptuous design. We are truly honored to present one of the greatest sports cars of all time and the first one offered at public auction in over a decade. For more information on this illustrious XKSS, click the link in bio! Our entire online catalogue is available at goodingco.com.

A post shared by Gooding & Company (@goodingandcompany) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:38pm PST