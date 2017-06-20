2019 Jaguar E-Pace Small SUV Can't Take Too Much Junk inside Its Trunk

Jaguar has been testing its baby SUV for over a year now, first under the cover of a Range Rover Evoque body, and later on with the actual production metal attached.

But talking about storage space in a luxury, design-oriented small SUV is like talking about fuel economy in a hypercar. People won't care about that. What they will pay a lot more attention to is the date when the 2019 Jaguar E-Pace becomes available. Sadly, there isn't one that you can mark on your calendar right now, but it should hit the dealerships sometime around next year, as Jaguar appears to focus on the launch of the Ever since the switch happened, it's become obvious the new E-Pace is nothing short of eye-candy on wheels. Even though most of its details - if not all - are perfectly covered by the camouflage, you can just tell this car is going to be pretty.You might believe that, due to its cuteness , it won't do so well with the male audience, but the same was said about the Range Rover Evoque when it first came out, and that didn't stop it from selling by the bucket to both genders.The E-Pace will give birth to a fratricide conflict with the Range Rover model - due for a refresh itself in the coming years - but given the rapid expansion of themarket, Jaguar Land Rover must reckon there's plenty of room for both of them.We've followed the evolution of the new Jaguar SUV over this past year, but very little new information managed to come through the company's tight lips. Apart from the obvious bits - the employment of the Ingenium four-cylinder engine range and the fact the E-Pace is going to be based on a front-wheel-drive platform with the option for an all-wheel-drive system - there's not much else to tell.The interior has been closely guarded by the people driving these cars, so there's not much to see there either (gotta love how they put tape over the steering wheel logo). On the other hand, if you've seen the inside of the new Range Rover Velar, you should get a pretty good idea of what the E-Pace has in store - of course, provided you run it through Jaguar's filter as well as a shrinking device.Our photographers were patient enough to follow the E-Pace until a rest stop, so they managed to catch it with its trunk wide open. It looks as though the E-Pace has a high loading lip as well as a rather high trunk floor, meaning there won't be too much space for "thangs." That's made even more obvious by the fact the two people in the car had most of their luggage in the backseat.But talking about storage space in a luxury, design-oriented small SUV is like talking about fuel economy in a hypercar. People won't care about that. What they will pay a lot more attention to is the date when the 2019 Jaguar E-Pace becomes available. Sadly, there isn't one that you can mark on your calendar right now, but it should hit the dealerships sometime around next year, as Jaguar appears to focus on the launch of the I-Pace electric crossover first.