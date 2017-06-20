2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Nurburgring Record Teased

The sixth-generation Camaro in ZL1 flavor is undoubtedly capable as is. Having clocked a 7:29.60 time on the world’s most grueling racing circuit, the ZL1 has nothing else left to prove to performance-minded customers. The recently introduced ZL1 with the 1LE Extreme Track Performance Package, however, is an even more capable machine than the regular ZL1
.
15 photos
The carparazzi caught the ZL1 1LE doing its thing on the Nurburgring back in April
, and Chevrolet is still testing the mightiest Camaro of them all on the Green Hell. It goes without question that Team Camaro is aiming to post a better time than ever, a time expected to range from as low as 7 minutes 20 seconds to 7 minutes 25 seconds. For comparison’s sake, the twin-turbo V8-powered Ferrari 488 GTB did a 7:21.63, whereas the Shelby GT350R Mustang prides itself on a hugely respectable 7:32.19.
Fret not, though, for the golden bowtie will soon let the cat out of the bag. According to the teaser video posted on the Camaro’s Facebook page, the challenge was accepted, and more details will be released in a few days’ time. Until Chevrolet
feels comfortable with releasing an onboard video of the record-breaking lap, let’s talk about the ZL1 1LE go-faster goodies.
First of all, the suspension is complemented by Multimatic’s DSSV damping technology. Arguably the best dampers in the business, the Dynamic Suspension Spool-Valve units make a great team with the selection of tires. The king-sized Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3Rs feature an exclusive compound to the 1LE
, delivering up to 1.10g of lateral grip.
60 pounds lighter than the non-1LE variant, the $69,995 manual-only brawler also integrates aerodynamic upgrades. The additional downforce helps the car stick harder to the tarmac, thus allowing for harder cornering action. Given the circumstances, can Chevrolet make a business case for a new Camaro Z/28
considering how competent the Camaro ZL1 1LE is?