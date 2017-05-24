2018 Evoque and Discovery Sport Get New Engines Including Twin-Turbo Diesel

Land Rover has given the aging but popular Evoque and its Discovery Sport relative access to some brand new Ingenium 2.0-liter engines. Thre's two new Si4 units that have similar specs to the old ones and also a 240 horsepower twin-turbo diesel that first came out in the F-Type and XE.
Unless we are mistaken, these are the first Land Rover models to receive the twin-turbo diesel units, and it means the Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 BiTDI is facing fierce competition. Can you imagine an Evoque with 500 Nm (368.9 lb-ft) of twisting torque that can do 0 to 62mph (100 km/h) in 6 seconds?
If you're not a fan of diesel, there are two new Si4 Ingenium
engines that replaced the old 237bhp/240 SP 2.0-liter four-banger. The base unit has the same output as before, while the higher output version packs 286bhp/290 PS and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque. With this much power, the Discovery Sport will reach 62 in 6.5 seconds, while the Evoque is half a second faster.
Fuel economy isn't that fantastic, which is what you expect with gasoline-fueled crossovers. The smaller Evoque is said to return 38.7 mpg (7.3l/100km) and the Disco' averages 35.3 mpg (8l/100km). Land Rover quotes its powerful new diesel at 44.1 mpg (6.4l/100km) for the Discovery Sport but hasn’t specified what the SD4's frugality in the baby Range Rover.
The two models have developed quite the extensive range. Both the Evoque and the Discovery Sport are available only with AWD
in the following configurations: Si4 240 and Si4 290 burning gas, or the eD4 150, TD4 180 and SD4 240 diesels). Only the base eD4 150 can send power just to the front.
Great power means a great body kit, so customers selecting the higher-powered 290 PS engine will benefit from a Dynamic styling pack, with larger air intakes, gloss black inserts and 20-inch alloy wheels. You guys have seen it before, but it's still a sporty thing.
For 2018, the Cabriolet
is now also available in an entry-level SE Dynamic trim too. Land Rover has backed the mechanical changes with optional sports seats, as well as a refreshed color range made up of 12 shades. Good thing these crossovers are made at the same factory!