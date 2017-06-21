2018 Jaguar E-Pace Looks Amazing In New Profile Image

Jaguar has dropped a few "teasers" (they're so revealing that the term hardly applies) of the upcoming E-Pace and, given the interest for the Big Cat's small crossover, it's no wonder that it took the Internet less than a day to come with an image that allows us to get a better view of the high-riding model.
You can check out the said image above (pixel tip to Laurent Schmidt
), with the sporty profile of the high-riding model easily standing out.
The Brits plan to offer a more dynamic proposal compared to the Range Rover Evoque, but, if we judge by the soundtrack delivered
during a recent Nurburgring prototype sighting, the engineers still have some handling polish to do.
Underneath the hood, the four-cylinder-only E-Pace will be animated by Jaguar Land Rover's Ingenium engine family, which now involves both gas and diesel mills. Expect entry-level models to come in front-wheel-drive, six-speed manual form, while AWD
and a ZF-sourced eight-speed auto will also be on the menu.
In fact, US customers will get AWD as standard, which is one of the explanations for the hefty financial gap between the European and the North American pricing of the crossover. Jaguar
has already announced this detail of the E-Pace, with the US price of the vehicle sitting at $38,600, while its UK tag is £28,500.
The British automaker is set to introduce the E-Pace on July 13, with production of the crossover scheduled to kick off in the first quarter of next year.
This is just a step of a plan that's seeing Coventry boosting its SUV
offensive. And, with Jaguar being Jaguar, we can talk about high-riding moves that will please eco motoring fans and old-school aficionados alike.
The first camp will be glad to welcome the F-Pace SVR, which we've spied
on countless occasions. Set to land later this year, the SVR-badged Jag will pack at least 500 ponies, aiming to show the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, the Mercedes-AMG
GLC63 (Coupe), as well as the upcoming BMW X3 M/X4 M how going fast should be handled in this segment.
As for those who have an early adopter fetish, we'll remind them that Jaguar has already started production of the I-Pace, with US market deliveries kicking off next year. In fact, we've brought
you a test drive of the electric crossover, albeit one that's extremely brief.