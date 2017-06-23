2019 BMW M140i Successor Pushing 2.0-Liter Turbo Hard on the Nurburgring

BMW recently revealed the last hurrah of the rear-wheel drive 1 Series, a very mildly refreshed M140i. But even as we speak, the Germans are working on their transition to the FWD platform used by MINI, and thankfully that transition includes a successor to the M Performance model.

So it is the M140i's successor, but they are probably not going to call it that. To make the drop in power go down a little easier, BMW is going to deduct 5 from that number and revert to the M135i nomenclature. However, it could also be called M135ix to signal the standard AWD .



While cars like the Honda Civic Type R or Leon Cupra manage to put down 300 horsepower using just the fronts, BMW is probably going to make the M135i xDrive-only. Also, there might not be a manual version, just like in the Mercedes- AMG A45.



Our sources suggest that development is underway for a high-performance B48 2.0-liter unit producing around 320 horsepower, roughly 90 more than the 225i Active Tourer. The engine is also going into the

While downsizing a full liter of displacement is bad for performance, moving to the UKL1 architecture means a better balance with practicality. We expect at least 400 liters of trunk space on most models compared to 350 right now.



Engines for the rest of the 1 Series range will be adopted from the MINI and X1 line-ups. Entry-level cars might go as low as a 1.2-liter, but most will use either a 1.5-liter or 2.0-liter engine coupled to a manual or Aisin's 8-speed auto. BMW will also be rolling out a wider range of hybrids and mild hybrids.



