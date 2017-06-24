autoevolution

2018 BMW X3 Official Photos and Details Leaked, Including M40i

24 Jun 2017, 12:23 UTC ·
by
The all-new BMW X3 is supposed to come out on Monday. But just like other Bavarian creations from the past, it's been leaked online, ensuring that it gets double the publicity. We don't mind, especially as this is the only soccer mom's car we wouldn't be ashamed to be seen driving.
As was rumored, the X3 M40i will be available right from the get-go. This answer to the GLC 43 and Audi SQ5 now produces exactly 360 HP and 00Nm (369 lb-ft) of peak torque. It's got an 8-speed auto and xDrive both as standard, allowing it to reach 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds. 21-inch wheels and a sportier body kit are part of its appeal.

According to BMW Hong Kong, that performance also translates to between 8.4 l/100km combined and 193 grams of CO2, not that you care. Nor will you probably give a hoot about the xDrive20d and xDrive30d models. Both models will use familiar 2.0-liter and 3.0-liter single-turbo diesel engines, like the ones in the 5 Series. And for the US market, xDrive20i and xDrive30i models are planned.

The styling is less angry, more rounded. It's a mix between the new X1 and what we've seen on the X5 prototypes. BMW says the grille is three-dimensional and also much taller than before. Both the head and the taillights feature LED technology in a design that's become very familiar.

Codenamed G01, the new X3 replaces a design that's over seven years old. So it's only natural that the two don't look like they have anything in common. A new platform uses high strength steel and soaks up the bumps using double wishbone front and multilink rear suspension, according to BMW Blog.

As we said, the official debut is scheduled for two days from now. But we wouldn't be surprised if BMW reacts to the leak within the next 24 hours.
