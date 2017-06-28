Black Fire Edition Is Go For The BMW X5 M And X6 M

The most powerful and dynamically engaging sport utility vehicles in the BMW lineup
, the X5 M and X6 M have nothing left to prove. Nonetheless, the Bavarian automaker couldn’t help but try its hand at making the two mid-size hellions a bit more special than they already are.
16 photos
Introducing the Black Fire Edition. Scheduled to go on sale in August 2017, this derivative is all about exclusive furnishing and ominous aesthetics. The murdered out look is emphasized by the Sapphire Black Metallic paintwork and the black-finished kidney grille. The 21-inch wheels strengthen the visual presence of the X5 M
and X6 M. The carbon fiber mirror caps aren’t there only for looks, but to accentuate the relationship between road-going M models and the automaker’s motorsport division.
The go-faster treatment is present in the cabin as well, where you’ll find a combination between Mugello Red and Black leather upholstery. Contrasting red seams and a BMW Individual
headliner finished in anthracite come as standard, whereas grippy Alcantara can be added to the mix with the optional M Performance steering wheel with blue accents.
Together with the M compound brakes, the on-road performance of the X5 M and X6 M
in Black Fire overalls is augmented by driver configurable Dynamic Stability Control. In MDM (M Dynamic Mode), the DSC
allows limited wheel slip for added fun in the twisties. Drivers that know what they’re doing can talk the talk and walk the walk by selecting DSC Off.
Drive is sent to all four wheels by a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 that consumes fuel at a rate of 11.1 liters/100 kilometers on the combined cycle (NEDC). With 575 horsepower (423 kW) and 750 Nm (553 pound-feet) available from 2,200 to 5,000 rpm, performance beggars belief for a vehicle this tall and of this size: 4.2 seconds to 100 km/h (62 mph), 250 km/h (155 mph) top speed. Without the electronic nanny governing the maximum velocity, both mid-size SUVs can hit at least 280 km/h (174 mph)
.