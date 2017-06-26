2018 BMW X3 G01 Goes Official, Transitions From SAV to SUV

Based on an all-new platform, which uses a lot more lightweight materials like aluminum, combined with high-strength steel, the 2018 BMW X3 is up to 55 kg (121 pounds) lighter than its predecessor, depending on engine version.
Speaking of engines, most of the powerplants of the current X3 will be carried over, but there are a couple of surprises as well. The biggest one is the addition of an M Performance version for the first time in the X3 family, powered by a 3.0-liter inline six.
Officially called the X3 M40i, the model comes to crash the party where until recently the only DJs playing were the Audi SQ5
and the Mercedes-AMG
GLC43. With 360 PS and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque, the sportiest X3 ever can hit 100 km/h (62 mph) from standing still in just 4.8 seconds. This makes it 0.6 seconds quicker than the SQ5 and 0.1 seconds quicker than the GLC 43, which is no mean feat despite the car's novelty.
All the other engines are carried over from the current generation, but each as been optimized for better fuel economy and performance. The lineup starts with the BMW X3 2.0i and 2.0d, each of them being available with xDrive AWD
or with RWD. It then continues with the X3 xDrive 30i and 30d, both being exclusively offered with all-wheel-drive, while the xDrive M40i will be the top of the range model for the time being.
BMW
's latest operating system is also available on the new SUV
/SAV, now featuring optional gesture control and Intelligent Voice Assistant. Just like the 7 Series and the 5 Series, the all-new X3 will also benefit from the optional BMW CoPilot system, which comprises of some technologies that can make the car semi-autonomous in particular driving situations.
After 1.5 million X3s sold over the span of two generations, the third one has a lot of weight to carry on its shoulders, but judging by its cover, it won't disappoint. At least from a design standpoint, it looks like the model has evolved substantially from a niche vehicle (SAV) to a grown-up premium SUV.