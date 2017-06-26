2018 BMW X3 G01 Goes Official, Transitions From SAV to SUV

More on this:

1 2018 BMW X3 Official Photos and Details Leaked, Including M40i

2 2018 BMW X3 World Premiere Set For June 26 At Spartanburg Plant

3 2019 BMW X3 M Filmed Testing on the Nurburgring

4 2018 Audi Q5 Thinks It's Much Better than the BMW X3 in Latest Commercials

5 All-New BMW X3 M40i to Hit U.S. Dealers This October, Report Says