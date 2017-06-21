BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Launch Video Shows Active Grille and Executive Drive

Plenty of cars come with active grille shutters, even ones as cheap as the Ford Focus. But the all-new BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo has a unique design where the trademark vertical bars of its kidney grilles swivel to block the air.

It's a cool feature that BMW is only too happy to point out in its official video presentation. Presenter Chris Brow, the same guy who did the popular walkaround of the 750Li and recent M3/M4 updates, is back.We're told that the hockey stick air breather is a functional design element or that the overall design is "muscular but soothing." If you're not a fan of BMWs, you're probably going to brush this aside as merely a successor to the 5 Series GT. But there are subtle elements that no other model has right now. For example, the front end design is inspired by the 5 Series family , but not directly copied.The panoramic roof and electrically adjustable rear seats are all great features. But the real highlight of the 6 Series GT is something called Executive Drive, which combines air suspension, adaptive air suspension, and anti-roll stabilization. Like its predecessor, the new Gran Turismo is available with BWM Integral Active Steering which adjusts the steering effect to the particular driving situation. At speed, the suspension lowers 10mm, and the rear wing pops out to give you more stability.But the more modern car has also been equipped with Driving Assistant Plus with its steering and lane control features. LED headlights are standard across the range, but adaptive lights are optional. They come with an anti-glare function and also predict the curvature of the road for better visibility.So while the 6 Series GT won't be quite as tempting for the Russian mafia bosses as the Audi A7 or Mercedes CLS, it is certain to appeal to German businessmen. But the question is: how will it do in America