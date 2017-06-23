autoevolution

2019 Toyota Avalon Spied For the First Time, Expect a Bolder Design

23 Jun 2017, 14:18 UTC ·
by
Toyota engineers are currently out testing the next generation of the Avalon, with the 2019 model having recently been spotted by our spy shooters.
A prototype of the 2019 Avalon was caught doing its thing in the desert southwest region, with the vehicle testing alongside the current Avalon and the Kia Cadenza.

The large sedan has already received a styling makeover for the current generation, doing away with the bland design of its predecessors. And, given the fact that Toyota is moving towards a more emotional design, as proven by the 2018 Camry, for instance, we're expecting the camouflage seen here to conceal eye-catching changes.The time has come to discuss tech details
Modular platforms are now the norm across the world, with Toyota obviously being no exception. As such, looking underneath the skin of the all-new Avalon, we'll find the carmaker's TNGA architecture. We're talking about a front-wheel-drive development that has already proven itself while serving the Prius and Camry.

Traditionally, Toyota interiors have favored function over form and we'll once again used the new Camry XSE's cabin as an example to back up our high expectations for the all-new Avalon.

The engine lineup will feature four-cylinder mills, but those looking for a premium experience will be offered the automaker's 3.5-liter V6 motor. Underneath the hood of the 2018 Camry (you'll find it on the XLE and XSE trims), the six-cylinder engine delivers 301 hp at 6,600 rpm and 267 lb-ft at 4,700 rpm.

Hopefully, Toyota will also make efforts to gift the Avalon with engaging handling - since the predictable driving experience is a must for such a model, the engineers have quite a task on their hands.

With the current Avalon, which is a facelift, having shown up at the 2015 Chicago Auto Show, as a 2016 model, we still have some waiting to do until the introduction of the 2019 Avalon.
