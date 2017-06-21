Toyota Reveals 2017 Aqua With TRD and Modellista Kits in Japan

Want proof that small cars are way cooler in Japan than in the States? Check out the refreshed Toyota Aqua
, which is the first-degree cousin of the Prius c.
While the baby Prius is relatively unpopular, Aqua sales almost match those of the regular Prius
. And not surprisingly, Toyota gave the second best-selling car in the country a substantial refresh.
We've honestly never seen so many body kits for the same car before. The regular model gets new headlights with built-in indicators and bumpers. On top of that, Toyota offers two more body styles, the sporty G's and a Cross variant seen in bright yellow. Think of it as a Dacia Sandero Stepway, but with a hybrid motor.
What's novel for 2017 is that you can also order a TRD body kit. For those of you who don't know, TRD is an in-house racing division that also makes a bunch of cool parts. We drove one of their Tacoma
pickups a while back. Anyway, the TRD Aqua receives new headlights, fog lights, a chin spoiler, side skirts, bigger wheels a fake diffuser and even twin exhaust pipes. That's overkill for a 100-horsepower subcompact, but we like the look.
Modellista, an in-house Toyota tuner, made body kits for both the Aqua G's and Cross. They too offer a variety of skirts and spoilers, coupled with new springs, several wheel designs, and even seat trims.
As before, power is provided by a hybridized 1.5-liter engine that produces a combined output of 100 hp. With a combined fuel economy rating of 38 km/l, this is once again one of the most economical cars you can buy in Japan. The interior mostly carries over from the previous model year, with a notable exception of the TFT screen that seems similar to the one offered by the Yaris. Leatherette seats can now be ordered in blue, red or white.