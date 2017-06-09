autoevolution

Toyota Harrier Gets 2.0L Turbo, Modellista Kit and Wild Creature Commercial

 
Toyota put a lot of money into this marketing, so it's not right to smirk. But a wild horned creature walking through the forest with a kid - how does that relate to the Harrier updates?
Anyway, you probably don't know what the Harrier is, to begin with. Lexus models were simultaneously being sold by Toyota under its brand (kind of, but not really) in Japan. The first two generations of the Harrier were just re-badged RX models, while the third, launched in 2013, rides on a stretched RAV4 body. It's got a 2,660 mm (104.7 in) wheelbase, identical to the NX but shorter than the 2,789 mm (109.8 in) one of the RX.

And because the Harrier is four years old now, Toyota has given it some mild updates. Cosmetically speaking, not much has changed. The honeycomb grille at the bottom of the bumper is new, as is the stuff under that piece of perspex plastic. And under there, they've installed a radar system which together with the camera at the top of the windshield forms the Toyota Safety Sense P system.

Updates also include an electric parking brake with auto hold, LED sequential turn signals and a door puddle light. Inside, premium Nappa leather is available in burgundy, tan and black.

New to the Harrier is the same 2.0-liter turbo engine used by a bunch of Lexus models. In this application, it's rated at 231 PS from 5,200rpm and 350 Nm of torque between 1,650 to 4,000rpm. A 6-speed automatic takes care of the gears, and it's available with 2WD or selectable 4WD. The range continues to include a base 2-liter with 150 PS and a 2.5-liter hybrid drive with E-Four (rear wheels are only driven by electricity when you lose traction).

Normally, we'd get very excited about a new Modellista body kit. But since you can't buy the Harrier anywhere outside Japan... forbidden tuned fruit tastes bitter. The aero treatment includes the biggest chin spoiler you've ever seen, along with side skirts and a diffuser. Everything is designed with a premium look, which is emphasized by the chrome trim and purple mica paint. For just 30,000 (about $250), you can even have a wood deck for the trunk. Take that, Mercedes CLS Shooting Brake!



