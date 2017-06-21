autoevolution

2018 Toyota Camry Rolls Into Dealers This Summer From $23,495

21 Jun 2017, 12:57 UTC ·
by
For the last 15 years, the Camry has been the best-selling passenger car in America. 2018 sees the mid-size sedan freshened up from the ground up, and Toyota hopes to keep the momentum going for the foreseeable future.
Yes, I know what you may be thinking. But for what it’s worth, the Camry allows Toyota to pour money in more fun automobiles, including the likes of the GT 86 and Yaris GRMN. Codenamed XV60, the all-new model will arrive at dealers sporting a retail price of $23,495 excluding destination.

In total, there are five trim levels: L, LE ($24,000), SE ($25,200), XLE ($28,450), and XSE ($29,000). As standard, the 2018 Toyota Camry is propelled by a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with VVT-iE. The “iE” at the end stand for a variable valve timing system that depends on an electronic motor instead of the more traditional oil pressure.

Rated at 206 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque, the entry-level plant is EPA-rated 29 miles per gallon city and 41 highway. That’s 34 mpg combined, which represents a mind-boggling 26 percent improvement compared to the previous generation of the mid-size sedan.

The 3.5-liter V6 is optionally available in the XLE and XSE, with prices starting from $34,400 and $34,950. VVT-iW technology makes the six-cylinder motor approximately 8 percent more efficient than its predecessor, with mpg rated 22 city, 33 highway, and 26 combined. On full song, it has 301 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque to its name.

Both engine options are equipped with an eight-speed Direct Shift automatic, but the 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid relies on a continuously variable transmission. Priced from $27,800 and available in LE, SE, and XLE configurations, the fuel-sipping model boasts best-in-class gas mileage: 51 mpg city, 53 mpg highway, and a combined figure of 52 mpg.

“With an exhilarating design, refined interior, stirring driving performance, cutting-edge safety and technology, and class-leading fuel efficiency, the all-new Camry retains its excellent value while raising its level of fun and excitement to new heights,” commented Bill Fay, the automaker's senior vice president of automotive operations. “It is, quite simply, the best Camry ever and the benchmark in the mid-size sedan segment.”
