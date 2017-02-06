autoevolution

Florida Father Parks Truck On Toyota Camry After Its Driver Threatened His Child

 
A road rage incident caused by a 53-year-old man in a Toyota Camry led to an unexpected turn of events in Ocala, Florida.
The 53-year-old man named Adalberto Aponte was driving his Camry in a reckless manner, witness reports say, and he was close to causing several accidents. He was driving too close to the vehicle in front of him, and he decided to confront its driver when both were stopped at a red light.

The man got out of his Toyota and punched the driver in front of him through the window. The two were arguing, and the girlfriend of the victim told the attacker that they had a gun in the truck, which was not true according to police reports, Ocala informs.

The two were trying to protect themselves and their child, which was also seated in the Ford F-150 you can see in the photo gallery.

Apparently, Aponte was not impressed by the young mother’s words, so he told that he would show them “a real gun.” As he walked towards his car, the driver of the pickup truck had to make a tough call - he could not drive ahead because there was another automobile stopped in front of them, and waiting for the attacker to bring out his gun was not an option.

So, the 18-year-old father decided to drive his lifted pickup truck on top of the vehicle behind him, which was done to prevent its driver from getting his gun. Apparently, it worked, even if the police have not confirmed if the attacker had a firearm in the Camry.

Regardless, the 53-year-old was arrested, and he has several charges ahead of him, which include assault, driving with a suspended license, and burglary.

While this is not the recommended course of action in the case of road rage, it is nice to read that nobody was injured from this incident.
